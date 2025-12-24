Hadi's brother accuses Yunus govt of murder, says attack aimed at derailing polls

Slain Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s brother has alleged that a section of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim governed were behind Hadi’s murder in a bid to derail the upcoming general elections in the country.

Addressing a "Shahidi Shopoth" (Martyr's Oath) event organised by Inqilab Moncho in Shahbagh on Tuesday (December 23) Hadi’s brother Sharif Omar Hadi said “It is you who had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue."

Elaborating further, Omar said that his brother wanted the general elections to be held by February and urged the authorities not to allow any disruptions to the election environment, reported the Daily Star.

‘You too might have to flee’

"Ensure a speedy trial of the killers so the election environment is not harmed. The government has failed to show us any visible progress. If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day," said Omar in an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled to India following mass protests in Babgladesh that led to regime change.

He further alleged that his brother was killed because he refused to bow to any agency or “foreign masters.”

‘Deep conspiracy’

Addressing the rally, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber reminded the Yunus government of the 30-working-day deadline to identify and arrest Hadi’s killers.

Jaber alleged that a “deep controversy” is being hatched to undermine the achievements of the July uprising and jeopardise Bangladesh’s sovereignty through Hadi’s murder.

He further alleged that intelligence agencies and "fascist associates" were involved, demanding that the government bring the killers before the public by conducting a time-bound investigation.

‘International intelligence agencies involved’

Jaber said that international intelligence agencies, along with what they termed “fascist elements” operating within the country, were linked to the killing. They demanded that the authorities bring those responsible before the public through a transparent, internationally recognised investigation within the stipulated timeframe, warning that stronger programmes would be announced if their demands were ignored.

At the conclusion of the rally, participants took the “Shahidi Shopoth”, pledging to stay on the streets until swift and exemplary justice is delivered for the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi. They also vowed to continue their movement to establish what they described as a justice-based Bangladesh, rejecting alleged foreign influence and political subservience.

No program on BNP leader’s arrival

The organisers later announced that Inqilab Moncho would refrain from holding any programmes on December 25, the day BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to return to the country. Platform leaders said they hoped Rahman would stand in solidarity with their demand for justice.

However, they confirmed that wall writing and social media campaigns would be carried out nationwide on December 24 and 25, followed by a series of continuous programmes from December 26 to press their demands.