Scott Bessent slams EU-India trade deal over Ukraine war 'hypocrisy'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised Europe’s newly signed free trade agreement with India, accusing European leaders of weakening their own position on the ongoing Ukraine war by placing economic interests above issues such as geopolitics and energy security.

Also Read: India-EU FTA credit positive, to boost manufacturing and exports: Moody’s

In a wide-ranging interview with a US media outlet, Bessent responded to the recently concluded landmark EU–India trade deal, widely hailed as the "mother of all deals", saying that while countries are entitled to pursue their economic priorities, Europe’s decision revealed what he described as a “deep contradiction” at the core of its Ukraine policy.

'Europeans funding Ukraine-Russia war'

“Europe and India signing this massive trade deal — does that threaten America? Again, they should do what’s best for themselves,” the Donald Trump administration's official said.

He said he found the Europeans "very disappointing" since they are on the frontline of the Ukraine war, which will complete four years next month.

Bessent also accused the European nations of indirectly financing a conflict they publicly condemn, something that the US has also accused India of in the past.

India made a significant purchase of Russian oil at a discounted price after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine militarily, annoying the US. Bessent alleged that Europe then bought refined products made from that same oil.

Also Read: Partnership or predation? How the India-EU FTA tilts the playing field

“India began buying sanctioned Russian oil, and who ended up buying the refined products? The Europeans,” he said.

“So, the Europeans have been funding the war against themselves — something you couldn’t make up,” he added.

Both India and Europe have found themselves at the receiving end of President Trump's aggressive stance on matters of trade (tariffs) and geopolitics (Greenland), respectively.

Trade ahead of Ukraine

The US treasury secretary said while Washington responded by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, Europe did not do the same. According to him, the reluctance was partly driven by a desire to maintain trade negotiations with India, one of the fastest-growing economies that offers a massive market.

“The Europeans were unwilling to join us, and it turns out that was because they wanted to conclude this trade deal,” Bessent said.

The official said every time one hears a European speak about the importance of the people of war-ravaged Ukraine, he/she should not forget that the Europeans put trade ahead of the war-hit people.

“European trade was more important than ending the war in Ukraine,” Bessent remarked.

US hits out at Europe

While acknowledging Europe’s heavy reliance on energy imports, Bessent framed the issue as a moral and strategic compromise.

“They need energy, I suppose — that’s part of the problem. At a price, they want cheap energy,” he said, adding that the US could also benefit from cheaper energy “if we were willing to buy sanctioned Russian oil”.

Also Read: India-EU FTA sends strong global cooperation message: European Commission chief

The remarks underline growing strains within the Western alliance over piling up economic pressure on Russia while managing domestic economic and political costs.