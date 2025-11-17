Saudi bus crash: Rising accidents turn Hajj pilgrimage into a trail of tragedies

Accidents are going up every year during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The sacred journey that draws millions of Muslims from around the world to Mecca has increasingly turned into a trail of tragedies marked by road accidents, stampedes, heatstroke deaths, and fire tragedies.

Also Read: Mecca-Medina bus fire: Most pilgrims booked tickets from Flyzone, Makkah Travels

On Sunday night (November 16), a bus carrying pilgrims from Hyderabad, which was heading towards Medina, collided with a diesel tanker and turned into a fireball within moments, killing at least 45 people.

What began as an Umrah pilgrimage with unwavering devotion has now been etched as yet another heart-rending tragedy in the history of Mecca.

The horrific accident occurred around 1:30 am on Sunday. Forty-five Hyderabad pilgrims were burnt alive in the bus. This incident has once again cast a shadow of sorrow over the Mecca pilgrimage and reignited concerns over the frequent accidents during the holy Hajj-Umrah journeys.

Significance of Hajj

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Therefore, Muslims believe they should perform the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lifetime.

Every year, from the 8th to the 13th of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, the holy Hajj pilgrimage is performed, while Umrah pilgrimages continue throughout the remaining 11 months.

More than 2.5 million pilgrims visit Mecca every year for Hajj. The Holy Kaaba, located amidst surrounding mountains inside the Haram Sharif, can accommodate only about three lakh pilgrims at once.

Also Read: India signs Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, quota fixed at 1,75,025 pilgrims

Every year, stampedes and fire accidents occur during the Hajj pilgrimage. The Mecca, Mina, and Arafat regions frequently witness stampedes and accidents.

'Human error leads to repeated accidents'

Islamic scholar and Umrah pilgrim Azeezur Rahman told The Federal Telangana that with lakhs of pilgrims arriving, human error often leads to repeated accidents.

Last year, temperatures in Mecca reached 52°C. Despite Saudi authorities spraying cold water to cool the environment, several people died due to heatstroke. He said overcrowding in a congested space often results in stampedes.

Many elderly people undertake the Hajj pilgrimage during the final stages of their lives. Due to diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart-related issues, many pilgrims die, said Muhammad Mujahid, Editorial In-Charge of Geeturayi Weekly, speaking to The Federal Telangana.

He said stampedes are frequent in Arafat due to crowd surges. Although modern facilities are being provided every year, the increasing number of pilgrims continues to lead to accidents, he said.

Walking long distances during Hajj, performing the circumambulation (Tawaf) around the Kaaba, and stoning the Satan pillars often lead to accidents. To reduce casualties, the Saudi government has been improving facilities, he added.

A timeline of stampedes in Mecca

Several major accidents have occurred during Hajj in Mecca and Medina over the years.

July 2, 1990: A Stampede inside the Al-Maaisim pedestrian tunnel leading from Mecca to Mina and Arafat killed 1,426 pilgrims, mostly from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

May 23, 1994: 270 pilgrims died in a stampede during the ritual of stoning the Devil near the Jamarat Bridge.

April 9, 1998: 118 pilgrims were killed and 180 were injured in a stampede on the Jamarat Bridge.

March 5, 2001: 35 pilgrims died in a stampede during the stoning ritual.

February 11, 2003: 14 pilgrims lost their lives during the same ritual.

February 1, 2004: 251 pilgrims died and 244 were injured in a stampede at Mina during the ritual.

January 22, 2005: 3 pilgrims were killed in another stoning-ritual stampede in Mina.

January 12, 2006: At least 346 pilgrims were killed and 289 were injured in a massive stampede on the last day of Hajj at Mina. The incident occurred when a bus arrived at the eastern access ramp of the Jamarat Bridge, causing chaos.

September 24, 2015: One of the deadliest incidents after 1990, more than 720 pilgrims died during a stampede near Mina when pilgrims surged forward for the stoning ritual. Eyewitnesses said that police closing the gates worsened the crowd crush.

Series of fire accidents

Over the decades, several major fire accidents have claimed hundreds of lives during the Hajj pilgrimage. Fire-related tragedies have time and again struck the Hajj pilgrims, leaving a long trail of casualties.

December 1975: A gas cylinder explosion inside a tent caused a fire that killed 200 pilgrims.

April 15, 1997: A fire in the tent city killed 343 pilgrims and injured 1,500.

February 13, 2002: A bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck in Al-Ahsa province, killing 40 Hajj pilgrims.

900 pilgrims die due to heatstroke

In the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, 900 pilgrims, including 90 Indians, died due to extreme heat. Temperatures in Mecca soared to 52°C, causing many elderly pilgrims to collapse.

The area around the Grand Mosque recorded 51.8°C. About 1.83 million pilgrims performed Hajj last year, and nearly 900 of them died due to heatstroke, scorching weather, and suffocation.

Challenges remain despite improved facilities

Muhammad Habibuddin, a Telangana Hajj Committee employee and a three-time Hajj pilgrim, told The Federal Telangana that although Saudi authorities are constantly upgrading facilities, accidents still occur due to speeding and driver negligence on the widened Mecca-Mina roads.

He said previous fire accidents in tent camps had reduced after fireproof tents were introduced. Similarly, the new multi-storey structures built at the stoning site have significantly reduced stampedes. This latest tragedy once again reminds us of human vulnerability during the Hajj-Umrah pilgrimages.

Also Read: More than 1,300 people died during Hajj, 83% of them unauthorised pilgrims: Saudi report

Despite improvements, no amount of facilities is ever enough for the millions who arrive from around the world. Decades of recurring stampedes, fires, and heatstroke deaths highlight unresolved gaps.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Telangana)