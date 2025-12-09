Saudi Arabia eases alcohol ban for high-income non-Muslim residents

Saudi Arabia has relaxed its long-standing restrictions on alcohol sales, though only for a limited group of non-Muslim foreign residents.

According to Bloomberg, a non-Muslim resident earning around $13,300 (approximately Rs 12 lakh) a month can now legally purchase alcohol by visiting the kingdom’s sole liquor shop in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's big bold move

The move marks a significant policy shift in a country where many Muslims abstain from alcohol altogether in accordance with Quranic teachings. Saudi Arabia is also home to Islam’s two holiest sites. Yet, in recent years, the kingdom has gradually rolled back several strict rules, including the ban on women driving.

The latest change comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to reposition itself as a global business hub under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan.

High-income non-Muslim residents will now be eligible to buy alcohol, and additional liquor stores are expected to open in Jeddah and Dhahran.

Alcohol rules eased

Foreign residents must present proof of income, such as a salary certificate, at the point of purchase of the liquor, Bloomberg reported. The average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia currently stands at around USD 2,750 (Rs 2.47 lakh).

The liquor store in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter opened in January 2024, more than 70 years after the previous ban took effect. Initially, access was limited to foreign diplomats and Premium Residency holders such as major investors and entrepreneurs.

Until then, diplomats and officials were permitted to import alcohol only in sealed consignments. The new policy represents a notable easing of the kingdom’s strict alcohol prohibition.

Reform driven by 'Vision 2030'

Saudi Arabia first enforced a total ban on alcohol in 1952 after the son of King Abdulaziz fatally shot a British diplomat while intoxicated.

Following the opening of the liquor shop last year, diplomats were required to book appointments through a mobile app, obtain clearance from the foreign ministry, and adhere to a monthly purchase quota.

This latest measure is part of the kingdom’s broader effort to attract tourists and global businesses, reduce its reliance on oil, and diversify the economy under Crown Prince's 'Vision 2030' . Saudi Arabia is also set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.