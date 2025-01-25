MP liquor sale ban: Booze can be brought from outside, drunk alone

Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) Despite a ban on the sale of alcohol coming into effect in 19 places in Madhya Pradesh from April 1, a person would be able to bring liquor from outside and consume it, officials said on Saturday.

The ban would cause the government revenue loss of around Rs 450 crore, a senior official said.

As many as 47 `composite liquor shops' (where both `Indian Made Foreign Liquor' and `country liquor' are sold) in 19 places, including 17 `religious towns', will be shut down from April 1.

But consumption alone will not be penalized, excise department officials, who did not want to be named, clarified.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced the decision after the state cabinet okayed the proposal.

Officials told PTI that to prohibit carrying and consumption of liquor in these places a law like the Bihar Prohibition Act, 2016, is necessary.

Madhya Pradesh does not have such a law, though senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti has been campaigning for one.

"In a pure legal sense, the ban restricts the point of sale, and sitting in bars and drinking, etc. There is no restriction on individuals. People can possess liquor and consume individually, but not in a group," said an official.

There are 3,600 composite liquor shops across MP which bring in an estimated revenue of around Rs 15,200 crore every year.

MP Excise Commissioner Abhijeet Agrawal confirmed to the PTI that the state will incur a loss of Rs 450 crore after shutting down 47 outlets.

The cabinet on Friday also decided to increase the license fee for liquor outlets by 20 per cent in the next financial year to make up for this loss, officials said.

The places where liquor sale will be banned comprise one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (municipal councils) and six village panchayats.

These areas include religious centres such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak.

The liquor ban in the five-kilometre periphery of the Narmada river will continue, CM Yadav has said. PTI

