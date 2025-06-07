Russia’s largest attack on Ukraine, with 400 drones and 40 missiles

Russia launched a huge attack on Ukraine on Saturday (June 7), firing more than 400 drones and 40 missiles across the country in retaliation for the damage inflicted by Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb on June 1.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X, “Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country. Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris.”

“Unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. This is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war,” continued Zelenskyy.

Death toll

At least six people died in the attack by Russia, including three firefighters in Kyiv, two civilians in Lutsk, and another civilian in Chernihiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Services as reported by CNN.

This latest attack is reportedly Russia’s largest attack on Ukraine in the war that has lasted for about three years now.

Almost all of Ukraine was targeted in the attack, with nine regions affected.

‘Response to Kyiv’s terrorist acts’

Russia’s defence ministry said its strikes were in response to what it called Kyiv’s “terrorist acts” – Operation Spiderweb that destroyed a third of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers.

Zelenskyy said the Russians are constantly trying to drive wedges into the unity of the world in order to prevent stronger pressure for their war.

“We must clearly see the task at hand. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be ensured, and peace must be established. For that, initial steps are needed, particularly a ceasefire. Pressure must be applied on Russia to make that happen and to stop the attacks,” said the Ukrainian president.