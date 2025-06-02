Op Spider’s Web: How Ukraine pulled off massive drone attacks on Russian airbases

On the night of June 1, Ukraine launched its largest drone attack to date, code-named "Spider's Web", reportedly damaging and destroying more than 40 military aircraft at four separate airbases in a single night, using a total of 117 drones against Russian targets.

In his post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the operation had been planned for more than 18 months. He disclosed that every aspect of the mission had been precisely planned by Ukraine's military and security intelligence.

How plan was executed

The drone attack was executed by Ukrainian forces in a covert manner. They concealed tiny explosive drones inside wooden shed roofs, says a Reuters report. Without attracting notice, these sheds were placed on trucks that appeared to be civilian vehicles and driven near the Russian airbases.

Swarms of drones were reportedly released when the sheds' roofs were remotely opened once they were close to the targets. These drones then flew out and attacked the Russian warplanes parked at the airfields. Because of this configuration, Ukraine was able to launch long-range attacks without Russian radar systems detecting them in advance.

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today’s operation. An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range… pic.twitter.com/oN41NFYyfw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

The target

The Belaya air base in the Irkutsk region of Russia was one of the primary targets. It was more than 4,300 km from the front lines, making it one of the deepest strikes on Russian territory to date.

Russia frequently uses the base's Tu-22M bombers to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Large aircraft, including what appeared to be Tu-95 strategic bombers, were seen burning on the runway in images made public online and by Ukrainian sources.

Ukraine’s drone attack extended across a wide stretch of Russian territory, with military airfields in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions — later confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Across several airbases, Ukraine simultaneously launched 117 drones, making it extremely challenging for the Russian air defence to keep up. The drones were sent out in carefully planned waves, which helped overwhelm radar systems and take advantage of any weak spots in Russia’s defence.

Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

We continue to propose a full and unconditional ceasefire, along with all rational and dignified steps that could lead to a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal we presented to the Russians is logical and realistic. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

The Russians, however, have not shared their “memorandum” with anyone — we don't have it, the Turkish side doesn't have it, and the American side doesn't have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

Coordinated attacks

The attack caught Russian forces off guard because it came from multiple directions and occurred all at once. A large number of the drones were First-Person View (FPV) drones, which enable real-time control by Ukrainian operators via a live video feed. This made it easier to precisely target valuable military aircraft, increasing the chances of causing serious damage.

This degree of coordination, according to experts, demonstrates how much Ukraine's drone warfare strategies have advanced.

Later, Russia acknowledged that drone attacks had caused multiple aircraft to catch fire and confirmed that its airbases in Murmansk and Irkutsk had been damaged.

Planned for 1.5 years

Following Ukraine's drone attack on Russian airbases, Zelenskyy praised the operation as a "brilliant result" and emphasized its significance in the ongoing conflict. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said it was their longest-range operation, with planning being carried out for more than 1.5 years.

"Thanks to General Maliuk and all those who worked on this. Such operations will definitely be in history books," he stated.