‘My heart is with you’: Reza Pahlavi urges Iran protesters to go on as toll reaches 116

Even as the situation gets volatile in Iran, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Shah, has appealed to anti-government protesters to continue demonstrations against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime, saying the sustained street protests have significantly weakened the state’s security apparatus.

Pahlavi, in an X post, has called the protester “my compatriots,” and claimed that the prolonged protest is weakening Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime.

Claims of security forces defections

"Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a severe shortage of mercenaries to confront the millions of people in the streets, and so far many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people. What remains for Khamenei is a minority of violent mercenaries who, like their criminal leader, are non-Iranian and anti-Iranian, and consider you - the great nation of Iran - their enemy. Know that they will face consequences for their actions," Pahlavi has said on X.

He also urged protesters to exercise caution, advising them not to move alone and to avoid side streets that could put their lives at risk.

“Do not abandon the streets”

Pahlavi told protesters that Iranians abroad were amplifying their voices and that international attention was focused on the unfolding unrest.

“The world today stands with your national revolution and admires your courage,” he said, adding that US President Donald Trump had expressed readiness to assist protesters.

“Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side,” Pahlavi said.

Death tolls increases

Earlier, reports claimed that over 70 were killed during the protests. However, reports from the human rights organisations have claimed about 116 people have been killed. Due to the internet black out since Thursdays, the exact numbers of casualties and arrests have not been revealed.

NetBlocks, which monitors Internet access worldwide, has said Iran has had virtually no Internet connectivity since Thursday.

The protests began around two weeks ago over economic distress linked to international sanctions and last year’s conflict with Israel. What began as economic discontent has since evolved into a nationwide movement demanding the removal of the Khamenei-led regime.

Iran government threatens with death penalty

Meanwhile, the government of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened that the protest against the government will be considered as "enemies of God.” In Iran such crime is punishable by death, which has led to worried speculation about whether all the arrested will face the death penalty. About 2,600 citizens have been arrested till now in the country.

Trump signals US support, military options discussed

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran was in “big trouble” over its crackdown on protesters and reiterated that Washington was prepared to help. “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social. Iran’s Supreme Leader dismissed the remarks, accusing the US President of interference and arrogance, and said that if Trump was truly capable, he should focus on managing his own country.