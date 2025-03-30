After Zelenskyy’s ‘will die soon’ remark, Putin’s luxury car blows up

According to media reports and social media posts, the Aurus Senat was seen ablaze on a street, just north of Moscow’s FSB secret service headquarters in Lubyanka.

A £275,000 luxury limousine that was part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official fleet exploded in Moscow early on Sunday (March 30).

No injuries were reported from the car that had thick smoke billowing out of it. People from nearby restaurants came outside to help stem the fire before firefighters arrived.

The front portion of the vehicle seemed damaged. The Aurus Senat is considered a symbol of Russia’s political elite, with Putin gifting one to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Threat to Putin’s life?

The explosion comes at a time when Putin is perceived to be under threat, particularly from those within his own ranks, in the Kremlin. It has increased concerns about his safety.

Putin is said to be taking extra safety precautions, amid the war with Ukraine. According to media reports, Federal Protection Service (FSO) officers were seen inspecting garbage dumps and sewer drains to look for bombs near a venue where Putin was speaking in Moscow last week.

Zelenskyy’s ‘prediction’

The car explosion took place days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin would “die soon”.

However, Zelenskyy may have said so amid rumours of Putin’s ill-health. He went on to add that ‘it [Russia-Ukraine war] will come to an end’ and pleaded with the US to continue putting pressure on Moscow to stop its aggression.

The reason for the car explosion, or who was inside at the time, is not known yet. The vehicle is reportedly managed by the President Property Department, which handles the president’s transport.