‘Putin will die soon’: Zelenskyy reignites speculation over Russian leader’s health

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a bold and controversial statement during his visit to Paris, declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will die soon", which he believes will bring an end to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy’s comments came after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (March 27), where the two leaders discussed peace efforts amid a fragile US-brokered ceasefire and escalating tensions.

“He will die soon, and that’s a fact—and the war will end,” Zelenskyy told reporters, sparking renewed speculation about Putin’s health.

Rumours around Putin's health

Putin’s health has long been the subject of global speculation, with numerous unverified reports suggesting he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, cancer, or has experienced strokes.

Videos showing Putin with tremors, slouching, or gripping furniture during public appearances have further fuelled these rumours, though the Kremlin has consistently denied such claims.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of deliberately dragging out the war despite public peace overtures. “Russia wants this war to continue. It is dragging it out. We need to put pressure on the country so the war ends,” he said.

Ceasefire under strain

Despite a temporary 30-day truce agreed last week to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, hostilities have continued. Ukraine reported 117 drone attacks by Russia in recent days, with Zelenskyy’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, suffering its largest drone strike since the war began.

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of targeting gas facilities in Crimea and energy infrastructure in Kursk and Bryansk, saying it had shot down multiple Ukrainian drones.

EU support and plans

Zelenskyy and Macron called for unity within the European Union and urged Russia to adhere to peace terms ahead of the crucial EU summit on Thursday. Zelenskyy warned that Putin is attempting to 'divide the European Union from within,' citing Hungary’s pro-Russia stance, but firmly asserted, 'Putin will die soon, and that’s a fact."

As the EU prepares for a leaders’ summit on Thursday, discussions include the possible deployment of peacekeepers if a permanent ceasefire is reached—an option Macron warned could bring confrontation with Russia.