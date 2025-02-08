Hamas releases three more Israeli hostages with a touch of public humiliation

The Hamas on Saturday (February 8) freed three more Israeli hostages but only after thrusting a microphone before each of them and making the men make a public statement.

Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, appeared very gaunt and pale as armed Hamas fighters led them from a white van onto a stage set up in the Gaza town of Deir al-Balah.

After the men spoke on the microphone, they were handed over to the Red Cross, which escorted them to the Israeli frontier where the Israeli military took charge before uniting them with their distraught families.



Truce is holding

In exchange for the three hostages, Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners including 18 who were serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks. All are men, aged 20 to 61.

The prisoner-hostage swap is part of an internationally-brokered fragile deal which is holding despite escalating tensions, sparked in part by US President Donald Trump’s pledge to depopulate Gaza.

The Hamas may be reluctant to free more captives — and lose its main bargaining chip — if it believes that the US and Israel are serious about depopulating the territory.

The fifth swap

Some Hamas officials have said it won't release the remaining hostages without an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Saturday’s hostage release took place before a small crowd of people although they were kept at a distance from the Israelis. No hostage had been forced to make public statements until now.

This was the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on January 19. Before Saturday, 18 hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners had been freed.

The three hostages

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.



Sharabi and Ben Ami were both taken hostage from Kibbutz Beeri, one of the hardest-hit farming communities in the Hamas attack. Levy was abducted from the Nova music festival.

Sharabi's wife and two teenage daughters were killed during the 2023 attack while his brother Yossi was also abducted before he died in captivity.

Israelis rejoice

Levy's wife was also killed during the attack. His now three-year-old son has been cared for by relatives for the past 16 months.

Ben Ami, a father of three, was kidnapped with his wife, Raz. Raz Ben Ami was released during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Relatives of the hostages cheered, clapped and cried in Israel as they watched live footage of their loved ones being released. Some Israelis were shocked to see the state of the three hostages.



Palestinian prisoners



Meanwhile, Israel has begun releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages.

Associated Press reporters saw a bus carrying a few dozen Palestinian prisoners heading to a meeting point where their families, friends and well-wishers were waiting.



Israel and Hamas

More than 100 hostages were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023. More than 70 are still in Gaza.

Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the 33 to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire are dead.

Israel says it is still committed to destroying Hamas. A key far-right partner in Netanyahu's coalition is calling for the war to resume after the ceasefire's first phase.