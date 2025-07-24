Passenger plane in Russia's far east crashes, likely no survivors

An An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia's far east crashed on Thursday (July 24). Initial information suggested that everyone on board was killed, Russian emergency services officials said, reported Reuters.

According to media reports, rescuers have found burning debris of the aircraft. The reports further stated that the burning fuselage of the Soviet-era plane, which was nearly 50 years old, was spotted on the ground by a helicopter, and rescue crews have rushed to the spot.

Suddenly vanished from rader

According to a Reuters report, the regional governor was quoted as saying that the air traffic controllers suddenly lost contact with the aircraft, and search operations are underway.

The local emergencies ministry stated that the aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, disappeared from the radar when it was approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

43 passengers on board

There were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board according to preliminary data, Vasily Orlov, the regional governor said. However, the Emergency Ministry said that the number of people on board was around 40.

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," he wrote on Telegram as reported by Reuters.

The report further stated that unverified video, shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, appeared to show that the plane had come down in a densely forested area.

Vanished while approaching Tynda

The crashed aircraft was en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda and suddenly disappeared from radar screens while approaching Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region bordering China.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40. Debris from the plane was found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda, the Interfax news agency quoted emergency service officials as saying.