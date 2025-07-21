Three dead, 100 injured as Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes in Dhaka college

At least three persons and 100 were injured on Monday as a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on a college campus in Dhaka, reported The Daily Star.

The report further stated that one of the deaths was confirmed by Dr Bazlur Rahman, deputy director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

Dr Abhijit, an official of the institute, said that another person had died in the incident and over 50 patients with burn injuries have so far arrived at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash.

Class VI student among dead

The report further stated that a student of Class VI was brought dead to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery at DMC.

“After providing primary treatment, around 60 injured were referred to the burn institute, while 25 with minor injuries are receiving treatment here," added Dr Bazlur of Uttara Adhunik Hospital as quoted in the report.

Also Read: Bangladesh says Mymensingh building, set to be demolished, not linked to Satyajit Ray

Aircraft took off at 1.06pm

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the aircraft took off at 1.06 pm. Following the incident, Bangladesh Army personnel, eight fire engines and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the spot.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman had also visited the spot earlier in the day, reported The Daily Star.

Also Read: Why should Sheikh Hasina submit to a sham tribunal in Bangladesh?

The backdrop

According to an AP report, the crash took place in northern Dhaka and the aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighbourhood, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.