Palestinian envoy: ‘Trump’s Gaza proposal first step, ultimate goal is united Palestine’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 30) proposed a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, which would include demilitarising the region, dismantling Hamas and ensuring full-scale delivery of humanitarian aid. While Israel has accepted the proposal, Hamas is yet to officially comment on it.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, shares the Palestinian National Authority’s take on the plan, concerns about hostages and statehood, and why there is an urgent need for unity among Palestinian factions in the peace process.

How does the Palestinian National Authority view the 20-point proposal put forward by Trump?

Just after the plan was released, President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian National Authority issued a detailed statement welcoming it. Of course, we also raised concerns regarding its implementation. Any effort to bring an end to the ongoing Israeli carnage what we describe as a form of textbook genocide is welcomed by our official side.

The plan includes provisions for the return of hostages and a phased prisoner exchange. What is the Palestinian authority’s stance on these terms?

The plan talks about 20 points, one of which is the return of Israeli hostages. But we must stress that there are approximately 12,000 Palestinian hostages in Israeli jails. Without exception, all of them endure ill-treatment and torture daily.

So, when we talk about hostages, it is not only Israeli hostages, but also the imprisoned Palestinians. Our position, as stated by President Abbas, is that all hostages without exception should be freed and allowed to return to their families.

The plan does not mention anything about Palestinian statehood. How do you view this omission?

We see this as only the first stage, not a permanent arrangement. Our ultimate goal is a united Gaza and West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as the foundation for the state of Palestine.

The interim governance and reconstruction of Gaza should only be temporary. We are ready to govern Gaza and integrate it with the West Bank. This unification is the only path back to a genuine two-state solution.

The plan requires that Hamas be excluded from political dialogue and government formation. Do you think the Hamas will abide by this?

We are still waiting for Hamas to respond to the proposal. But let us be clear: the Palestinian people consist of many different political parties. Our official position is that all parties should be under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

They must also abide by the commitments of the PLO, including the Oslo Accords signed long ago. Our goal is unity, bringing all Palestinian political factions together in one position when it comes to the peace process and our future.

