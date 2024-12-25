Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghanistan killing 15; Taliban vows to retaliate

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the Afghan Taliban sheltering Pakistani militants, Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Christmas Eve on suspected Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan killing 15 people.

The airstrikes have resulted in civilian casualties, widespread destruction and escalated regional tensions, said reports.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has vowed retaliation, claiming the attacks violated their sovereignty.

Also read: Pak security forces gun down 11 suspected terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

15 killed

The attacks, which took place on the night of December 24, targetted seven villages, including Laman, where five members of a family were killed, reported Afghanistan-based Khaama Press.

Further, their reports caimed that a series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province resulted in the death of at least 15 people, including women and children, with the toll expected to rise.

In the air raid, Pakistan targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban destroying a training facility and reportedly killing some insurgents.

Afghanistan vows to respond

Meanwhile, Afghanistan ministry of defence has vowed to retaliate following the airstrike on Barmal, Paktika. Defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

In a post on the X platform, the Afghan defense ministry said the Pakistani side should know that such unilateral measures are not a solution to any problem.

“The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered but rather considers the defense of its territory and territory to be its inalienable right,” it said.

Sheltering the TTP

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which has ramped up its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, whose leaders and fighters are hiding in Afghanistan.

In fact, TTP has stepped up attacks on Pakistani soldiers and police since November 2022. It was then it had ended a cease-fire with the government after months of talks hosted by Afghanistan’s government in Kabul failed.

The TTP, in recent months, has killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in attacks inside Pakistan.