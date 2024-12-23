Pak security forces gun down 11 suspected terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Dec 22 (PTI) The security forces gunned down 11 suspected terrorists, including a commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in two intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The operations were conducted in the volatile Tirah Valley in Khyber district and Lakki Marwat district after reports about the presence of militants.

A group of militants was moving through the Tirah Valley via Pir Mela when they were intercepted by the security forces. In the subsequent firing, 10 militants were killed while four others were injured.

Among the militants killed was a commander who was leading the group, sources said.

The slain militants belonged to the banned extremist organisation's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

Separately in Lakki Marwat district, police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in the Shagai area.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and weapons and ammunition were recovered.

The deceased terrorist was identified as Asif Ali, who was a close associate of the notorious outlawed commander Inamullah, also known as Lamba, a high-profile terrorist allegedly involved in multiple bombings. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)