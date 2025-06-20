Pak leads war against global terror: Army Chief Munir tells Trump, US officials

After his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, who interacted with several interlocutors in the US, committed to regional peace and stability and a rule-based international order.

This was conveyed in a statement issued by the Pakistan army on Friday (June 20).

Pakistan's strategic outlook

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that Munir held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington DC.

The interaction with prominent US think tanks and representatives of the strategic affairs institutions, provided an opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s principled stance on key regional and global issues, and to deepen understanding of Pakistan’s strategic outlook, it said.

The Trump meeting

Munir met Trump at the White House on Wednesday, a meeting that came weeks after recent tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff “highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, and its constructive role in fostering a rules-based international order.” The Field Marshal alluded to the details and analysis of the Maarka e Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and elaborated on Pakistan’s perspective on terrorism, noting the malign influence of certain regional actors in sponsoring and perpetuating terrorism as a tool of hybrid warfare.

Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), emphasised that Pakistan has been on the front lines of the global war against terrorism, having rendered immense sacrifices — both human and economic—in pursuit of a safer and more secure world, the statement claimed.

Battle of Truth

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 that destroyed the terror infrastructure in Pakistan controlled areas. The Pakistan Army said it launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as part of the 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) after the Indian strikes.

Despite Trump's repeated claims of mediating, New Delhi has been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect on May 10.

Pakistan's invitation

Munir also shed light on Pakistan’s “untapped potential, particularly in the domains of information technology, agriculture, and its vast and underexploited reserves” in the mining and mineral sectors and invited international partners to explore collaborative opportunities.

The discussion further included an evaluation of the long-standing Pakistan–US partnership. The COAS underlined the historical convergences between the two nations, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, regional security, and economic development.

He underscored the immense potential for a broader, multidimensional relationship built upon “mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and economic interdependence,” the statement added.

Openness and clarity

Participants during the various exchanges noted the “openness and clarity” of Munir's perspectives and appreciated “Pakistan’s consistent and principled policies,” it said adding, the interaction was marked by a spirit of mutual understanding and was widely regarded as a positive step toward enhancing strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the United States.

This engagement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to “transparent diplomacy, international engagement, and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence” through principled and proactive dialogue, the army said.

(With inputs from agencies)