Pakistan approaches US to build and operate port on Arabian Sea: Report

US officials have reportedly been approached by advisers to the Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir with an offer to construct and operate a port on the Arabian Sea.

The plan, apparently seen by the Financial Times, envisages investors from the United States building and operating a port in the town of Pasni in Gwadar district, Balochistan province to enable access to critical minerals in the region. Pasni is on the border with Afghanistan and Iran.

Also Read: What did Trump, Sharif and Munir discuss in closed-door meet?

Pak seeks US investment

When Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir met US President Donald Trump at the White House last month, Sharif reportedly sought investments from American companies in Pakistan in sectors like energy, mining, agriculture, and technology.

It was during that time the offer to build a port in Pakistan was shared with some US officials.

Also Read: What US-Pakistan thaw means for India and South Asia | Interview

The plan reportedly aims to attract development finance to set up a rail network linking the proposed port to the western provinces in Pakistan that are rich in minerals. It excludes the use of the port for US military bases.

This report has not yet been confirmed by any of the parties involved including the Pakistani Army, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the White House, or the US State Department.