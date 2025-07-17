Bangladesh says Mymensingh building, set to be demolished, not linked to Satyajit Ray

Taking note of media reports that claimed that the ancestral property of renowned author and filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh is being demolished by Bangladeshi authorities, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh said that a detailed inquiry into archives and records in Bangladesh confirms that the building being demolished in Mymensingh district has no historical or familial link to the renowned Bengali filmmaker or his ancestors.

Bangladesh clarifies ownership

The clarification follows India expressing concern over the ongoing demolition of the structure, along with its offer to assist Dhaka in converting it into a museum.

Several reports had earlier stated that the house belonged to Ray’s grandfather, the noted Bengali writer Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, and expressed concern over its planned demolition.

The Bangladeshi administration said the building in question had no connection with Ray’s family and was never owned by them.

Detailed inquiry into archive/records in #Bangladesh reconfirm: the building being demolished in #Mymensingh district has no historical/familial link to iconic Bengali filmmaker #Satyajit Ray or his ancestors. pic.twitter.com/IT4uwtvBFm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@BDMOFA) July 17, 2025

“The disputed structure was built by local zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury. Upon the abolition of the zamindari system, it came under the control of the government. The government later allocated it to the Bangladesh 'Shishu Academy',” the interim government said in a statement.

Land records reviewed

"And, the land itself was a non-agricultural government (Khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long-term basis," the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry said that after reviewing the land records, it is now confirmed that the land belongs to the government and has no association with the Ray family.

"The District Authorities have reviewed the land records related to the house and confirmed that, as per the past records, the land belongs to the government and has no association with the Ray family whatsoever."

"Local senior citizens and respected individuals from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy. The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either," the statement said.

Ray family legacy

It underlined that the road in front of the house is named after Ray's great-grandfather, Harikishore Ray, the adoptive parent of his grandfather.

"The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists. A multi-storied building was constructed there by the new owner," the statement said.

The building that is now being demolished, the Bangladesh government said, was "dilapidated, risky and unusable".

"Since 2014, the Academy had shifted to a rented property elsewhere in Mymensingh city, and the abandoned house became a den for unlawful activities by local anti-social elements. Hence, an initiative was taken to construct a semi-permanent building at the site in the first half of 2024."

Call for restraint

The statement reiterated that prominent writers and poets have said that the building, which is scheduled to be demolished, has no connection with Ray.

“Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, a respected member of the civil society in Mymensingh, shared additional details about the misperception about the house belonging to the Ray family. Local poet and writer Farid Ahmed Dulal also affirmed that the house has no connection with Satyajit Ray or his family," the Bangladesh government noted.

"Drawing on the factual and meticulous re-examination of all records, the Government of Bangladesh urges all quarters to refrain from spreading misleading or factually inaccurate narrative, in any form, that end up creating confusion and disrupt harmony amongst the people," the statement said.