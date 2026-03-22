New video of 'slow-walking' Trump sparks fresh debate over his health

Speculations over his health have never stopped doing the rounds. Despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated self-certification about his health being good and the White House also claiming that there is nothing to worry about, video footage that has surfaced time and again has fuelled suspicions that the Republican might have physically gone past his prime.

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Recently, another such video appeared that showed Trump, who in the history of American presidency is the oldest at the time of inauguration (over 78, when he took oath for the second time in January 2025), taking careful steps down the steps of the Air Force One aircraft.

Social media divided over Trump's 'cautious' move

The footage was taken when Trump, who will turn 80 this June, arrived in Florida on Saturday (March 21). The social media was split over the president’s health, though, with some saying that he was showing signs of discomfort while others dismissed such suggestions, saying he was only being cautious.

The mercurial leader, who is currently in the middle of leading his country in a war in West Asia against Iran, was seen holding the railing while descending cautiously, ensuring that he did not miss a step.

“Old. Frail. Tired. Confused. Lost. Unloved. Forgetful. Slow. Nervous. Afraid,” said one social media user, mocking Trump’s nervous moves.

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“His steps are very deliberate. I do that as well. I have a bad knee. Going up the stairs is not a problem. But coming down the stairs is different. Sometimes you get that feeling that the knee is going to give way. It does not, of course, but it feels like it,” said another.

Some also asked how Trump managed to play golf so frequently if he apparently had a problem walking.

Trump has often mocked his predecessor Biden

It may be mentioned here that the Republican president ridiculed his predecessor, Joe Biden, another old occupant who was 82 when his only term ended last year, over his frequent falls, including on flight stairs. The incumbent president alleged that the falls often represented Biden’s “incompetent” term.

The latest video comes at a time when Trump’s physical appearance has been questioned. Observers have pointed to what they allege as swollen ankles, changes in skin tone and other visible signs.

The discussion became all the more intense after another video from a recently held ceremony showed him seeming to steady himself before sitting down on a chair.

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The president, however, is in no mood to concede that there is a problem with his health.

It was only a few days ago that Trump claimed that he was told he could live to 200 years old — if he quit junk food that he loves to consume, an Independent report said.

He said this at an event to honour the U.S. Naval Academy football team, where questions came up over his health.

The president also brought up his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, currently a GOP Congressman from Texas, and said the latter told him he was “by far” the healthiest of the last three occupants of the White House.