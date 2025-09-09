Nepal protests: KP Sharma Oli resigns as Prime Minister amid raging violence

KP Sharma Oli resigned as the Prime Minister of Nepal amid increasing violence on Tuesday (September 9).

The student-led anti-government protests in the Himalayan nation escalated, with protesters setting the house of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dhangadhi after vandalising it. Earlier, the protesters defied curbs on public gatherings and demanded the resignation of Oli.

Three ministers resign

Earlier in the day, Nepal’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ram Nath Adhikari tendered his resignation, expressing displeasure with how the local authorities dealt with the ongoing protests. According to a report in BBC Nepali, the Adhikari alleged that the country was moving towards a dictatorship rather than a democracy.

"I am shocked to learn that in a democracy, instead of accepting that asking questions and peacefully protesting is a natural right of citizens, we are moving towards a dictatorship rather than a democracy with widespread repression, killings, and use of force," Adhikari told BBC Nepali.

"How did a generation that should have collaborated to build the country end up being treated like a war? It was not acceptable for me to remain in power without finding answers to this,” he added.

Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav has also resigned. Earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation.

Protests have erupted in Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district, with agitators, mostly students, raising slogans like “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings. As for Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tires to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

Also Read: Nepal govt lifts ban on social media after violent protests kill 19

Read live updates here.