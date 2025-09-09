Nepal protests: KP Sharma Oli resigns as Prime Minister amid raging violence
Fresh demonstrations come despite curfew, other curbs; protesters vandalise residence of former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
KP Sharma Oli resigned as the Prime Minister of Nepal amid increasing violence on Tuesday (September 9).
The student-led anti-government protests in the Himalayan nation escalated, with protesters setting the house of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dhangadhi after vandalising it. Earlier, the protesters defied curbs on public gatherings and demanded the resignation of Oli.
Three ministers resign
Earlier in the day, Nepal’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ram Nath Adhikari tendered his resignation, expressing displeasure with how the local authorities dealt with the ongoing protests. According to a report in BBC Nepali, the Adhikari alleged that the country was moving towards a dictatorship rather than a democracy.
"I am shocked to learn that in a democracy, instead of accepting that asking questions and peacefully protesting is a natural right of citizens, we are moving towards a dictatorship rather than a democracy with widespread repression, killings, and use of force," Adhikari told BBC Nepali.
"How did a generation that should have collaborated to build the country end up being treated like a war? It was not acceptable for me to remain in power without finding answers to this,” he added.
Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav has also resigned. Earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation.
Protests have erupted in Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district, with agitators, mostly students, raising slogans like “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings. As for Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tires to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.
Live Updates
- 9 Sept 2025 3:40 PM IST
Nepal President accepts PM KP Sharma Oli's resignation
Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel has accepted KP Sharma Oli's resignation as Prime Minister, the President’s aid was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“In accordance with Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, I was appointed Prime Minister on 31 Ashadh 2081. Considering the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the country at present, and for the purpose of seeking a constitutional political outlet and taking further initiative in resolving the problems, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Prime Minister with effect from today, pursuant to Article 77 (1)(a) of the Constitution,” stated Oli in his resignation letter.
- 9 Sept 2025 3:28 PM IST
Nepal student protest death toll reaches 21
With two more deaths on Tuesday, the death toll in the violent student led-agitation has reached 21, reported the BBC. “At least two people have died during Tuesday’s protests. Ninety are currently being treated at the hospital,” said Mohan Regmi, the executive director of Civil Service Hospital as quoted by the BBC.
- 9 Sept 2025 3:22 PM IST
Watch: Protesters set ablaze the private residence of KP Sharma Oli
Earlier on Tuesday, protesters set ablaze the private residence of KP Sharma Oli, who has stepped down following violent protests in the country that left 19 dead. Although the protests started with the government's ban on social media platforms, they took a different turn when even after the government lifted the ban, fresg agitation broke out demanding Oli's resignation over the allged corrupt practices of his government.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:48 PM IST
Oli says he stepped down to resolve the crisis in Nepal
- 9 Sept 2025 2:32 PM IST
Nepal PM Oli resigned after army chief's advice
KP Sharma Oli stepped down as Prime Minister after he spoke to Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel seeking military assistance to control the situation, reported India Today. The report further stated that the Army Chief advised Oli to resign, saying that the military can stabilise the country only after he steps down.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:17 PM IST
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns amid violent protests
Amid intensifying protests against his government that are turning increasingly violent, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has resigned. According to a BBC report, a statement signed by Oli says that he has stepped down to facilitate a constitutional solution to the current crisis.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:11 PM IST
Watch: Protesters torch vehicles, houses of ministers in Nepal
Large scale arson is taking place in several districts of Nepal, including the capital Kathmandu, with protesters torching vehicles and setting houses of former and incumbent minister,s including the private residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:06 PM IST
Protesters attack Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s residence in Lalitpur
Protesters have attacked the residence of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Centre), in Khumaltar, Lalitpur.
According to local media reports, the agitators, mostly from the Gen Z movement, protesting against the alleged corrupt practices of the government, not only pelted stones at the building but also set parts of the property on fire.
They further stated that a large crowd had gathered in Khumaltar since early morning and despite the efforts of the security personnel to control the situation, the protesters clashed with them and some police barricades were damaged.
- 9 Sept 2025 1:58 PM IST
Nepal closes Tribhuvan airport amid intensifying protests
Amid intensifying protests across the Kathmandu Valley, the Nepal government has fully closed the Tribhuvan International Airport. According to The Himalayan, the decision was taken due to repeated incidents of fires in areas including Gothata and worsening aviation security conditions.
- 9 Sept 2025 1:54 PM IST
Protesters set fire to Nepal President Paudel's residence
Protesters have vandalised and partially set ablaze the residence of Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel in Bohratar. Local media reports quoted eyewitnesses who saw smoke billowing out from the roof as protesters surrounded the premises. Heavy security has been deployed in the area. However, the full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.