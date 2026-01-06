Violent protests in Nepal over TikTok post, curfew extended

Protests erupted in Nepal’s Parsa near the Indian border over religiously targeted comments on TikTok that went viral. The demonstrations reportedly turned violent, prompting the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa to impose a curfew.

This has prompted India to restrict all cross-border movements, apart from essential services, as reported by NDTV.

The District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa district on Tuesday (January 6) extended the curfew in parts of Birgunj as religious tension linked to a viral TikTok video continues to simmer, keeping authorities on high alert.

Curfew imposed in Parsa district, Nepal

The local administration had initially issued prohibitory orders on Monday afternoon in sensitive areas of the district following reports of rising unrest.

Despite the restrictions, opposing groups staged parallel protests, openly defying the order and forcing security agencies to move swiftly. As the demonstrations threatened to escalate further, officials imposed a full curfew to regain control of the situation.

According to the DAO, the curfew was first enforced from 6:00 p.m. local time on Monday until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. With the situation described as volatile and security risks persisting, authorities later decided to extend the restrictions until 1 pm on Tuesday.

What local administration said

In its latest notice, the administration said the curfew imposed under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act would remain in effect within four designated boundaries of Birgunj Metropolitan City.

The restricted zone includes Bus Park and Nagwa areas to the east, the Sirsia River to the west, Gandak Chowk to the north and Shankaracharya Gate to the south.

Movement within these limits, along with gatherings, rallies, processions, demonstrations or any form of assembly, has been strictly prohibited during the curfew period.

‘Security personnel allowed to shoot on sight’

The DAO also issued a strong warning to residents, stating that security personnel have been authorised to take strict action, including shooting on sight if necessary.

“During the curfew, security personnel are allowed to shoot on sight, so it is requested that you do not step out of your home except for essential purposes, and if you do need to step out, coordinate with the nearest security personnel or call 100," stated the order as quoted by ANI.

At the same time, officials clarified that vehicles providing essential services would be allowed to operate. These include ambulances, fire engines, hearses, health workers’ vehicles, media transport, tourist vehicles, vehicles belonging to diplomatic and human rights missions, and those travelling to or from airports with valid tickets.

The backdrop

Tension has remained high in Birgunj, located near Bihar, since Sunday. The unrest traces back to a dispute triggered by religiously offensive remarks on TikTok that spread from Kamala Municipality in Dhanusha district.

The controversy reportedly began after two youths uploaded a TikTok video from Janakpur, which locals said hurt religious sentiments. The youths were later handed over to the police.

Matters escalated after a mosque was vandalised in Kamala Municipality, prompting protests, tyre burning and slogan-chanting rallies that eventually spread to Birgunj as communal tensions flared across districts.