Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head Nepal’s interim govt

Former Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki will take the oath as interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday (September 12)

The Parliament of Nepal has been dissolved. According to local media reports, the decision was taken following an agreement among major political parties and representatives of the Gen Z protest movement.

A report in the Republica, a three-member cabinet will be formed, and Karki is expected to be sworn in by 9 PM at Shital Niwas, the Presidential Palace in Nepal.

Sushila Karki made history as Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017. Known for her zero-tolerance stance on corruption, she was first appointed as an ad-hoc Supreme Court judge in January 2009 and became a permanent judge the following year.

In April 2017, her tenure faced turbulence when she was temporarily suspended after lawmakers from the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) filed an impeachment motion, accusing her of bias in a verdict that led to the removal of the country’s powerful anti-corruption chief on eligibility grounds.

(The story will be updated soon)