6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Nepal, tremors felt in Siliguri, Patna

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning.



Its tremors felt in Bihar, Siliguri, and other neighbouring areas in India, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake. "It shook us from our sleep strongly," Ganesh Nepali, a senior official of Sindhupalchok district, told Reuters. “We rushed out of our home. People have now returned home. We have not received any report of damage or injuries so far.”



An earthquake measuring 6.1 Magnitude in Richter scale was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The Earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

