India slams Peter Navarro’s ‘misleading’ remarks on Russian oil purchase

India on Friday (September 5) slammed White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro's tirade against New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and defence of US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods. Speaking to reporters, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dubbed Navarro’s remarks as "inaccurate and misleading.”

"We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously reject them," said Jaiswal.

The MEA spokesperson further stated that New Delhi had earlier reacted to Navarro's remarks. He underscored the importance India attributes to its bilateral ties with the US, adding that both countries share a “comprehensive global strategic partnership”.

‘Partnership based on shared interests’

Jaiswal also said that the strategic partnership between the two countries is based on “shared interests” and “democratic values”, adding that it has withstood several transitions and challenges.

The MEA spokesperson further stated that the government holds an optimistic view on the bilateral ties with the US, adding that it was hopeful that the relationship will progress based on “mutual respect and shared interests”.

“As you would have seen, I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting. Talks between both countries are going on, and we are committed to strengthening our partnership,” said Jaiswal as quoted by ANI.

Navarro’s 'laundromat for the Kremlin' charge

India’s rejections of Navarro’s allegations come at a time when the key Trump aide over the last few days has launched a barrage of criticism against New Delhi over its purchase of Russian oil. Not only did he defend President Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but he also said that the US President had imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods because New Delhi was “cheating” Washington in trade.

Last week, Navarro accused India of being an "oil money laundromat for the Kremlin" and described it as "strategic freeloading" with New Delhi continuing to buy Russian weapons while urging American defence firms to transfer sensitive military technologies and set up manufacturing plants in India.

"If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one," he said, in a series of social media posts attacking New Delhi.

‘Brahmins profiteering’ row

Earlier this week, Navarro courted controversy with his “Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” remark, drawing sharp retorts from a section of the Indian political circle and prompting a Hindu advocacy group in the US, American Hindus Against Defamation (AHAD), to demand his ouster from the Trump administration.

