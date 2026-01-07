Modi 'not happy with me' over steep tariffs, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 6) said he enjoys a "very good relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but acknowledged that the Indian leader is unhappy with him over the steep tariffs Washington has imposed on New Delhi, particularly those linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

'Good relationship with Modi'

Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump referred to strains in bilateral ties while insisting that India has significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia.

He said Prime Minister Modi was displeased because India is now "paying a lot of tariffs" as a result of US policy.

"I have a very good relationship with him. He’s not that happy with me because they’re paying a lot of tariffs now. But they have reduced it very substantially from Russia," Trump said, recalling a meeting in which he claimed Modi had personally sought time with him.

More penalties

Earlier this week, Trump reiterated his position while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, making it clear that further tariff increases remained an option.

"We could raise tariffs on India if they don’t help on the Russian oil issue," Trump said on Sunday (January 4).

Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy specifically tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The measures form part of Washington’s broader pressure campaign to discourage countries from maintaining energy trade with Moscow.

The US President has repeatedly warned that India could face additional penalties if it does not further scale back its Russian oil imports.

Apache deliveries

Beyond trade issues, Trump also touched on defence cooperation between the two countries, referring to long-pending military deliveries.

He said India had been waiting for Apache helicopters for several years and suggested there could be movement on the issue.

"We’re changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches," Trump said, without offering further details.

Talks to continue

Trump also struck a conciliatory tone towards Prime Minister Modi, describing him in favourable terms.

"PM Modi’s a very good man. He’s a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump said.

The remarks follow a recent telephone conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Modi, during which both leaders emphasised the need to sustain momentum in bilateral trade ties despite ongoing tariff-related tensions.

Despite setbacks in trade negotiations, both sides have indicated a willingness to continue discussions in search of a broader agreement.