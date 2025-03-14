ISRO achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites at first attempt

ISRO has said that it has accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight, and building its own space station.

Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences, and Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on 'X' on Thursday (March 13).

‘Paves the way for future missions’

"SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan," he said.

"Congrats team ISRO. And heartening for every Indian," he said.

Singh said Prime Minster Narendra Modi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring.