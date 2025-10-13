Trump declares Gaza war ‘over’ as Israel awaits hostage release

United States President Donald Trump declared that the war in Gaza is “over” before departing for the Middle East, as Israel and Hamas prepare to release Israeli hostages after more than two years of conflict.

Trump will first arrive in Israel, where he is scheduled to address the country’s parliament, before heading to Egypt to co-host the Gaza peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Several world leaders are expected to attend the summit in support of Trump’s peace deal aimed at ending the Gaza war.



“The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel. He described his trip to the Middle East as “special,” adding, “Everybody's very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event.”

Ceasefire to hold: Trump

When asked whether the ceasefire in Gaza would hold, the US President said, “I think [the ceasefire] is going to hold… I think people are tired.”

Trump also said he was unsure whether he would be present when the 20 living Israeli hostages are released. “They have the hostages, I understand all 20, and we may get them out a little bit early... They were in places that you don't want to know about,” he said.

Accompanying Trump on his Middle East visit are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and top US military officer Dan Caine.

Under the first stage of the Gaza peace deal, Hamas will release all Israeli hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack. In return, Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Details of the later stages of the ceasefire deal remain unclear.

Netanyahu declares victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory on Sunday as the nation awaits the return of hostages after two years.



“Together we achieved tremendous victories, victories that amazed the whole world... But at the same time I must tell you, the fight is not over,” Netanyahu said. “This is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy, because tomorrow our children will return to our borders,” he added, quoting a biblical verse.



