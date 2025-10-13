Trump declares Gaza war ‘over’ as Israel awaits hostage release
US President to visit Israel and Egypt for Gaza peace summit as hostages’ release begins; Netanyahu hails Israel’s “tremendous victories” but says “the fight is not over”
United States President Donald Trump declared that the war in Gaza is “over” before departing for the Middle East, as Israel and Hamas prepare to release Israeli hostages after more than two years of conflict.
Trump will first arrive in Israel, where he is scheduled to address the country’s parliament, before heading to Egypt to co-host the Gaza peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Several world leaders are expected to attend the summit in support of Trump’s peace deal aimed at ending the Gaza war.
“The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel. He described his trip to the Middle East as “special,” adding, “Everybody's very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event.”
Ceasefire to hold: Trump
When asked whether the ceasefire in Gaza would hold, the US President said, “I think [the ceasefire] is going to hold… I think people are tired.”
Trump also said he was unsure whether he would be present when the 20 living Israeli hostages are released. “They have the hostages, I understand all 20, and we may get them out a little bit early... They were in places that you don't want to know about,” he said.
Accompanying Trump on his Middle East visit are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and top US military officer Dan Caine.
Under the first stage of the Gaza peace deal, Hamas will release all Israeli hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack. In return, Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Details of the later stages of the ceasefire deal remain unclear.
Netanyahu declares victory
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory on Sunday as the nation awaits the return of hostages after two years.
“Together we achieved tremendous victories, victories that amazed the whole world... But at the same time I must tell you, the fight is not over,” Netanyahu said. “This is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy, because tomorrow our children will return to our borders,” he added, quoting a biblical verse.
Follow below for Live updates:
Live Updates
- 13 Oct 2025 9:24 AM IST
Israel to confer Trump with highest civilian honour
With US President Donald Trump set to arrive in Israel on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Hergoz said that he will present the country's highest civilian award to Trump.
As per Herzog, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour will be presented to Trump for the US president's role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the war.
"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," read the statement issued by Herzog's office.
“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour,” he added further.
Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, says the office of the president.
- 13 Oct 2025 9:10 AM IST
Trump expected to land in Israel at 11:50 AM IST, to meet kin of hostages
White House affiliate Rapid Response said US President Donald Trump is expected to land in Israel at about 2:20 AM Eastern Time (11:50 AM IST on Sunday). According to the White House schedule, Trump will meet with families of the hostages and address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, during his visit.
- 13 Oct 2025 9:06 AM IST
26 hostages declared dead; international team to help recover missing
Of all taken captive, Israeli authorities have formally declared 26 hostages dead, based on forensics and intelligence, reported Reuters, adding that the fate of two others remains unknown.
Hamas has said that recovering the bodies of some deceased hostages may take time, as not all burial sites are known. A special international task force is being deployed to help locate them.
Among the deceased is an Israeli soldier who died in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The rest were part of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack, which triggered the conflict.
Some hostages were found to have died before being taken captive, while others were killed either by their captors or during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
- 13 Oct 2025 9:00 AM IST
Timing of Palestinian prisoner release not announced
Israel expects the release of around 20 living hostages on Monday, though the timing for freeing Palestinian prisoners has not been announced.
The prisoners include 250 serving life sentences for attacks on Israelis and 1,700 detained from Gaza during the war and held without charge. They are expected to be sent to the West Bank, Gaza, or into exile.
While Israel regards these prisoners as terrorists, many Palestinians see them as freedom fighters resisting Israeli occupation.
According to the Associated Press, Israel has reportedly warned Palestinians in the West Bank against celebrating the releases, as stated by a prisoner’s family and a Palestinian official familiar with the plans, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.
- 13 Oct 2025 8:57 AM IST
Israel airs special live broadcasts ahead of hostages’ release
Major Israeli TV stations aired special overnight broadcasts ahead of the hostages’ release, as anticipation built across the country, reported AP. People began gathering near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv before dawn, bracing for the historic moment.