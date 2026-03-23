LIVE | Iran war: IEA warns current global energy crisis could rival 1970s oil shocks
Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to attack West Asia electrical plants powering US bases
Here is the top, trending news of Monday, March 23, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 23 March 2026 10:58 AM IST
IEA warns current global energy crisis could rival 1970s oil shocks
The International Energy Agency has warned that the current energy crisis is on par with the combined force of the twin oil shocks of the 1970s and the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, said the growing fallout could be seriously compounded through interruptions to the “vital arteries of the global economy”, including petrochemicals, fertilisers, sulfur and helium.
The depth of the problems in energy markets caused by American and Israeli bombings in Iran, and the closure of the stragetic strait of Hormuz, had not initally been properly understood by world leaders, he added.
- 23 March 2026 10:38 AM IST
Iran threatens to attack West Asia electrical plants powering US bases
As US President Donald Trump's deadline on opening the Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran on Monday (March 23) threatened to attack West Asia electrical plants powering American military bases.
The statement from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard marks the latest attempt by Tehran to try and explain its attacks on the Gulf Arab countries.
Iranian state television read out the statement on air on Monday morning.
“What we have done is to announce our decision that if the power plants are attacked, Iran will retaliate by targeting the power plants of the occupying regime and the power plants of regional countries that supply electricity to US bases, as well as the economic, industrial and energy infrastructures in which Americans have shares,” the statement said, referring to Israel as an “occupying regime.”It added: “Do not doubt that we will do this.” Trump warned early Sunday morning that the US will target Iranian power plants in 48 hours if the Strait remains effectively closed by Iranian fire on shipping
- 23 March 2026 10:22 AM IST
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror-related case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (March 23) carried out raids at several locations in Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.
The searches were conducted in the Handwara area of Kupwara district and Kulgam district, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
- 23 March 2026 9:53 AM IST
Indian national injured by falling debris after missile incident in Abu Dhabi
An Indian national has sustained minor injury in Abu Dhabi after the debris of a ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area following successful interception, authorities said on Monday.
Emergency teams responded to the scene after air defence systems dealt with the incoming missile, with debris landing in a residential area, authorities added.
"Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national," the Abu Dhabi media Office said in a post on X.
"The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," it added.
A total of 161 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe, Gulf News reported.
- 23 March 2026 9:51 AM IST
Rupee crashes to all-time low of 93.86 against US dollar
Rupee crashes 33 paise to fresh all-time low of 93.86 against US dollar in early trade.
- 23 March 2026 9:51 AM IST
Sensex falls 1,555.62 points
Sensex dives 1,555.62 points to 72,977.34 in early trade; Nifty tanks 479.95 points to 22,634.55.
- 23 March 2026 9:33 AM IST
TVK to go solo in Puducherry polls
The TVK has announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Puducherry. The party on Sunday (March 22) said it will contest all 30 constituencies on its own.
The list includes two women who have been fielded from Mangalam and Kadirkamam in the Puducherry region. They named A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar as is its nominee in the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment here.
Saravanan Kumar quit the BJP on Saturday (March 21) following the denial of a ticket to him to seek re-election from the Oussudu reserved segment.
Former AIADMK legislators K A U Asana and L Periyasamy are the TVK nominees to contest from Karaikal (South) and Nettapakkam (reserved) segments, respectively.
Former president of the Puducherry unit of the BJP, V Saminathan has been fielded in Lawspet constituency.Former Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry V J Chandran and former Congress legislator N Dhanavelou are among the party nominees
- 23 March 2026 8:43 AM IST
Mysterious blast near former sarpanch’s house in Samba; no casualties
A mysterious blast occurred in a village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday (March 23), officials said.
The blast took place near the main gate of the residence of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma at Gawala Talab, some 10 km from the International Border in the Ghagwal sector around 2 am, the officials said.
They said the blast uprooted the gate and a portion of the boundary wall but caused no casualties.
A team of forensic experts visited the site and took samples from the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they said.
Police have registered an FIR, the officials said, adding senior officers are on the scene and further investigation is on.
- 23 March 2026 8:36 AM IST
Historic Hawaii floods leave 2,000 people without power
More than 2,000 people remained without power on Sunday (March 22) afternoon after Hawaii suffered its worst flooding in more than 20 years when heavy rains fell across the islands.
Heavy rains fell on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week ago. Raging waters lifted homes and cars, causing an expected USD 1 billion in damages. The storm prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu -- though they were later lifted -- and more than 200 people were rescued from the rising waters.
No deaths have been reported as of yet, Molly Pierce, spokesperson for Oahu's Department of Emergency Management, said Sunday afternoon.
By Sunday afternoon, Hawaiian Electric restored power to about 1,200 people in Waialua on the North Shore of O'ahu, according to the company. Customers' power was proactively turned off Friday because of the flooding.
Crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs, and Hawaiian Electric expects to return power to 2,000 more people later Sunday. On Maui County about 100 people were without power Sunday afternoon, and all major outages were addressed on Hawai'i Island, according to the company.
- 23 March 2026 8:31 AM IST
Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said early Monday their air defenses were dealing with missile and drone attacks as air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain