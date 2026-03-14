Live: US destroys military targets on Iranian island that handles oil exports
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Here is the top, trending news of Saturday, March 14, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 14 March 2026 8:20 AM IST
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys drone
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said it has intercepted and destroyed a drone in the al-Jawf region in the north of the country, Al Jazeera reported.
- 14 March 2026 7:52 AM IST
Blast rocks Tehran after Israel threatened to target area of government-organised rally
A large explosion rocked a central square in Iran's capital Tehran where thousands were gathered Friday for an annual state-organised rally to support the Palestinians and call for Israel's demise. Israel had warned that it would target the area in central Tehran.
There were no reports of casualties. But the decision to proceed with the mass demonstration that was attended by some senior government officials, and Israel's threat to target the area, underscored the fierce determination on both sides nearly two weeks into a war that has rattled the global economy and shows no sign of letting up.
- 14 March 2026 6:41 AM IST
US orders 2,500 Marines, amphibious assault ship to Middle East
The American military has ordered 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, a US official said Friday, in a major addition of forces in the region after nearly two weeks of war with Iran.
- 14 March 2026 6:40 AM IST
Trump says US forces destroyed military targets on Iranian island that handles oil exports
US President Donald Trump said Friday that American forces have “obliterated” military targets on Iran's Kharg Island and warned that the oil infrastructure there could be next.
The small island in the Persian Gulf is the primary terminal through which Iran's oil exports pass.
Trump announced the action in a social media post as he prepared to fly to Florida for the weekend. The president answered questions from reporters travelling with him before he boarded Air Force One, but he did not mention the latest US military operation against Iran.