Live! Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as Trump signals prolonged US war on Iran
IRGC declares key oil route ‘closed’, US urges citizens to leave Middle East as casualties mount, oil prices surge and tensions spiral further
As tensions in the Middle East escalate sharply, US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 2) said Washington has “the capability to go far longer” than its projected four-to-five-week military campaign against Iran, even as Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed” and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway would be set ablaze.
Hormuz tensions sharply escalate
The IRGC announcement marks one of the most significant geopolitical escalations in the ongoing armed conflict between Iran on one side and Israel and the US on the other.
Brigadier General Sardar Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, announced the closure. "The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," Jabbari added.
The declaration came days after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike, an event that has sharply escalated tensions across the Middle East. However, US Central Command said the Strait of Hormuz remains open, disputing claims by Iranian officials that the crucial oil shipping route has been shut, Reuters reported, citing Fox News.
US urges citizens to leave Middle East
The US and Israel have continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, while Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas.
The intensity of the attacks and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Israel and the US have given conflicting answers about what exactly the war's objectives are or what the endgame might be.
Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; oil prices shot up; and US allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.
With no sign of the conflict abating anytime soon, Trump said operations are likely to last four to five weeks but that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.” In a sign of concern over the potential for spiralling violence, the State Department on Monday urged US citizens to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to safety risks.
“The hardest hits are yet to come from the US military,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters. “The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now.”
At least 555 people have been killed in Iran so far by the US-Israeli campaign, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said, and more than 130 cities across the country have come under attack. In Israel, 11 people have been killed, with 31 in Lebanon, according to authorities.
The US military announced Monday that two previously unaccounted for service members were confirmed dead, bringing the total American casualties during the operations against Iran up to six.
Live Updates
- 3 March 2026 7:29 AM IST
China urges Iran to consider ‘reasonable concerns’
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called on Iran to pay attention to the “reasonable concerns” of its neighbors, after Tehran’s retaliation against US and Israeli attacks included strikes on other Gulf nations.
Wang at the same time reaffirmed China’s support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The foreign minister made the comments in a phone call Monday with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.
- 3 March 2026 7:11 AM IST
Two more US service members killed in Iran operations, toll rises to six
The US military on Monday announced the deaths of two more American service members during the operations against Iran, bringing the total death toll to six people.
US Central Command stated in a post on X that U.S. forces “recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.” The post did not state where two service members were killed. Their identities are being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified, the military said.
- 3 March 2026 7:10 AM IST
Rubio says regime change is not the objective in Iran
“We would love for there to be an Iran that's not governed by radical Shia clerics,” Rubio said heading into a classified briefing on Capitol Hill. “That's not the objective.” The initial joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed the country's Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei, along with many other top leaders.
“The objectives of this operation are to destroy their ballistic missile capability and make sure they can't rebuild it, and make sure that they can't hide behind that to have a nuclear program,” he said. “That's the objective of the mission.” Rubio, Hegseth and others are briefing the congressional leaders and the top lawmakers on the national security committees in Congress about the Iran operation.
- 3 March 2026 7:09 AM IST
Rubio warns hardest hits' are still to come on Iran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before his scheduled House and Senate Intelligence Committees briefing about Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2026.
Pressed on how long the US military would remain focused on Iran, Rubio said as long as it takes. “The hardest hits are yet to come from the US military. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now,” he told reporters at the US Capitol.
“How long will it take? I don't know how long it will take,” he said. “We have objectives. We will do this as long as it takes to achieve those objectives.”
- 3 March 2026 7:08 AM IST
US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuates staff
Diplomatic staff at the US Embassy in Jordan have left the embassy compound in Amman “due to a threat.” The US diplomatic mission did not disclose additional details, but the announcement comes not long after Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah threatened to attack American military bases in Jordan.
The announcement that embassy personnel had left the compound in Amman appeared to be a prelude to a potentially larger departure of diplomatic staff from Jordan.
Jordanian police meanwhile urged residents living near the embassy to stay indoors, close windows and take other “precautionary measures.”
- 3 March 2026 7:08 AM IST
State Department urges Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries
The State Department urged Monday that all US citizens leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to safety risks with the ongoing escalations that have slipped the region into significant chaos.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar posted on the social media site X that Americans in countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel, should “DEPART NOW” using any available commercial transportation.
The guidance comes as some major airlines have canceled flights to and from the region as the war that began when U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. It has since grown into a wider regional conflict, touching nearly every country nearby.
- 3 March 2026 7:07 AM IST
Number of wounded troops in Iran grows
The conflict has left 18 American service members seriously wounded, Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for US Central Command said Monday.
The number has grown from the five troops initially reported as seriously wounded on Sunday morning.
Six service members also have been killed in Kuwait. All six were Army soldiers and part of the same logistics unit, according to a US official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
When asked about the deaths Monday, Hegseth said an Iranian weapon made it past allied air defenses “and, in that particular case, happened to hit a tactical operations centre that was fortified.”
- 3 March 2026 7:05 AM IST
Iranian-Americans fear for relatives in their homeland as war continues
Many in the Iranian-American diaspora spent the weekend glued to their televisions, watching news of US and Israeli bombs falling on Iran, some clinging to hopes of a brighter future for their motherland but terrified their relatives might suffer from the collateral damage of war.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who for decades ruled the country while violently crushing dissent, was killed early in the attack. In the United States, many celebrated, some taking to the streets to cheer the toppling of the man they considered a tyrant.
“We are happy, we are happy that he is gone and he can't kill our innocent people anymore,” said Ava Farhadi, 33, an electrical engineer in Indiana. In January, Farhadi's family participated in protests against the government, which were met with a brutal crackdown by the regime.
While her immediate family was unharmed, Farhadi said, friends and close loved ones were among the thousands killed when Khamenei's armed guard opened fire on peaceful protesters.
But many said, despite relief that Khamenei was killed, they are worried for their families still there and about what happens next in the country.
Shahed Ghoreishi, 34, a foreign policy analyst whose parents both fled Iran, called it an “impossible situation” for many, who hated Khamenei and are happy he is gone, but whose families remain in danger.
Ghoreishi said it's been difficult to reach relatives still living in Iran. Phone and internet connections aren't reliable, so it's sometimes impossible to find out if they're OK. His mother told him she hasn't slept because she can't reach her sister, who recently had back surgery.
- 3 March 2026 7:03 AM IST
Saudi Arabia says US Embassy in Riyadh attacked by two drones, causing a 'limited fire'
Israel and the United States pounded Iran on Monday in an escalating campaign that US President Donald Trump said would likely take several weeks. Tehran and its allies hit back across the region, striking Israel and a variety of targets inside Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia.
The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; energy prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday that the US Embassy in Riyadh came under attack from two drones, which caused a “limited fire” and minor damage. Further details weren't immediately available. On Monday, the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck.