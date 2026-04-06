Live! Trump threatens to blow up ‘entire’ Iran; Iran minister calls him ‘unstable’
Trump signals time of strike; Jaishankar speaks with Iran FM and Gulf leaders, discussing bilateral ties, regional developments and the ongoing conflict
Here is the top, trending news of Monday, April 6, 2026, including the Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Scroll below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 6 April 2026 7:35 AM IST
Trump threatens to blow up 'entire' Iran
In interviews with US media outlets, US President Donald Trump has issued dire warnings for Iran, saying that if a peace deal is not reached within 48 hours, “we’re blowing up the entire country.”
He claimed Iran has already been “decimated” and suggested conditions would worsen daily without an agreement.
Speaking to Axios, Fox News, and ABC News, Trump emphasized that Iran would be forced to rebuild infrastructure like bridges and power plants, adding that “no country has ever taken a pounding like that.”
- 6 April 2026 7:24 AM IST
Airstrikes hit Tehran as alerts sound across the region
Airstrikes were reported across Tehran in the early hours of Monday, with blasts breaking the pre-dawn quiet. The specific targets were not immediately identified. Residents reported the repeated sound of fighter aircraft moving overhead through the night.
Regional tensions were evident elsewhere. In Israel, authorities issued a missile warning. In Dubai, two separate alerts prompted air defence responses, though officials did not clarify what had been targeted.
Kuwait said its air defence systems were activated several times overnight to intercept incoming threats, highlighting the broader spread of hostilities across the region.
- 6 April 2026 7:20 AM IST
Delhi govt bans LPG sale from godowns, warns of strict action
The Delhi Government on Sunday barred the direct sale of LPG cylinders from storage godowns, warning of strict action against violators. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said authorities are closely tracking supply to prevent shortages and enforce rules.
"Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points or gather in crowds, as booked cylinders are being delivered to homes within the stipulated time," Gupta said in a statement.
Oil Marketing Companies have directed distributors that selling cylinders directly from storage points is illegal. The government has also expanded access to 5-kg cylinders, especially for migrant workers. "These cylinders can now be purchased from gas agencies on showing a valid ID, without the need for address verification. Eleven help desks have also been set up at select HPCL outlets to guide consumers on nearby distributors," the statement read.
Authorities reported over one lakh bookings on April 4, with supply remaining stable.
- 6 April 2026 7:16 AM IST
Trump signals strike timing as Iran tensions escalate
US President Donald Trump has indicated a precise timeframe for potential strikes on Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Publicly stating the timing of a possible military action is unusual, though consistent with his direct style.
The warning followed the rescue of a US Air Force officer after an F-15E was downed inside Iran. Soon after, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"—a timing that would fall early Wednesday in India.
The conflict, now in its sixth week, has widened, with Iranian strikes hitting Israeli cities and key sites across the Gulf. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, affecting global oil flows.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of escalation and linked the stance to Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Abbas Araghchi warned of severe regional consequences.
- 6 April 2026 7:12 AM IST
Iran Minister calls Trump ‘unstable’ amid Strait tensions
Iran’s culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri pushed back against fresh warnings from Donald Trump, describing the US leader as an “unstable, delusional figure.”
Speaking to the Associated Press on Sunday, he said, “Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioral and verbal balance, and constantly shifts between contradictory positions.”
The remarks came after Trump threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a profanity-filled message, Trump warned Iranians they would be “living in Hell” if the waterway remains shut.
Salihi-Amiri also remarked, “It seems Trump has become a phenomenon that neither Iranians nor Americans are able to fully analyze,” adding that the Strait of Hormuz is “open to the world but closed to Iran's enemies.”
- 6 April 2026 7:11 AM IST
Trump’s profane Iran warning draws bipartisan backlash
On Easter morning, Donald Trump startled allies and critics alike with a profanity-laced Truth Social post warning Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face dire consequences. "Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote, shortly after US forces carried out a risky mission to rescue a downed fighter jet crew member inside Iran.
Trump briefly praised the rescued serviceman and the team behind the operation before escalating his rhetoric, signalling imminent military action. The remarks drew swift backlash. Former lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump "has gone insane," adding, "On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted."
Democrats including Tim Kaine called the language "embarrassing and juvenile," while Chuck Schumer described the president as an "unhinged madman."
- 6 April 2026 7:08 AM IST
US curbs satellite images of Middle East amid Iran war
The US government has asked top providers of satellite imagery to stop publishing photos from parts of the Middle East because of the Iran war, the company Planet Labs has said.
Planet Labs and companies like it provide near-daily imagery crucial to reporting on regions where on-the-ground access for journalists is impossible, limited or unsafe. That has made it an especially key tool for reporting on the Iran war, which has impacted nearly all Middle Eastern countries.
In a Saturday email to users, including the AP, Planet Labs said it was complying with the US government's requests and would indefinitely delay publication of imagery taken after March 9, 2026.
It said it would release new imagery on a “case-by-case basis and for urgent, mission-critical requirements or in the public interest.” The company said the new measures would be in place until the end of the conflict. (PTI)
- 6 April 2026 7:07 AM IST
Iran tells UN Trump threats signal potential war crimes
Hours after Donald Trump posted a profanity-filled warning that Iran would be “living in Hell” over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran’s mission to the United Nations issued a sharp response on Sunday.
In a statement shared on X, the mission described the threats to strike civilian infrastructure as “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.”
It further urged global intervention, stating, “The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes.” The message concluded with a warning: “They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”
- 6 April 2026 7:05 AM IST
CAIR slams Trump over ‘Allah’ remark in Iran threat
The Council on American-Islamic Relations sharply criticised Donald Trump after he referenced Allah in a Truth Social post warning Iran.
The group condemned the remarks, saying, “President Trump's deranged mocking of Islam and his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran are reckless, dangerous, and indicative of a mindset that shows indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a statement.
In his Easter Sunday message, Trump urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, writing, “or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
Responding to that phrasing, CAIR said, “The casual use of 'Praise be to Allah' in the context of violent threats reflects a disturbing willingness to weaponise religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam and its followers.”
- 6 April 2026 7:03 AM IST
Trump warns Iran of strikes infrastructure as tensions escalate
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday intensified his warning to Iran, threatening strikes on key infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Monday. In a social media post, he said Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran”.
Trump also described a high-risk rescue mission for a “seriously wounded and really brave” American service member, a “respected colonel,” after Iran downed a US F-15E.
Speaking to Fox News, he said, “We've given them immunity from death. And we've told the people that we're dealing with, who are the top people,” adding, “They're not even negotiating that point, it's so easy… That's already been conceded. Most of the points are conceded.”
Elsewhere, violence continued across the region. A strike injured four at a UAE port, while missile debris and airstrikes in Israel and Gaza caused casualties and widespread damage.