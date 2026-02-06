Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan, says Shehbaz Sharif

Reiterating that "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan," Pakistan's civilian and military leadership on Thursday (February 5) reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for the Kashmiri people. Rallies and demonstrations were held across the country as part of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

"The solution to the Jammu-Kashmir dispute is to honour the wishes of the people of Kashmir and the implementation of the UNSC's resolutions," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) assembly in Muzaffarabad.

Shehbaz said that he had come to stand in solidarity with "our brothers in Kashmir on behalf of the Pakistani people and the Pakistani leadership''.

India-Pakistan conflict

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Recalling the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May 2025, Shehbaz claimed that the Kashmir issue was diplomatically “reignited with full force” in the wake of the conflict.

He then turned his attention towards the surge in terrorism, alleging that "India is now intensifying terrorism through proxies." "We want peace, but this peace can be established on the basis of equality and justice,” he said.

‘Support for Kashmir’

Shehbaz said Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah had declared Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein", which continues to form the basis of the country's foreign policy.

He linked Kashmir with Palestine in his address and also mentioned the names of slain militant Burhan Wani, late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, other activists, journalists, women, including Asiya Andrabi.

President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan's steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri people.

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reaffirmed their “unwavering support" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said in a statement.

Munir also visited Muzaffarabad, where he reiterated Pakistan's "unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support" for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, it said.

He also visited a forward post, where he interacted with troops. He reiterated that "any act of aggression would be instantaneously met with a swift and befitting response".

Meanwhile, rallies, demonstrations and seminars were held across Pakistan. One-minute silence was also observed across the country at 10 am, state-runreported.