‘Making FBI great again’, tweets Trump as chief Wray quits, clears way for Kash Patel

FBI director Christopher Wray has said he will quit at the end of US President Joe Biden's term in January, stunning the rank and file, after president-elect Donald Trump nominated Indian-American Kash Patel for the coveted job while hitting out harshly at the outgoing FBI chief.

"After weeks of careful thought, I have decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray told his FBI colleagues during a town hall in Washington on Wednesday (December 11).

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission, the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” Wray said. “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray.”

Standing ovation for Wray

The Associated Press said Wray received a standing ovation following his remarks before a crowd at the FBI headquarters. The report added that some in the audience cried.

On November 30, Trump nominated his loyalist and staunch supporter Patel as the next FBI director, ending Wray's 10-year term by three years. Wray was appointed by Trump during his first term in 2017.

Wray admitted that he was not finding the early departure easy.

Also read: Who is Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel, who could become the next CIA director?

Wray was independent minded

"This is not easy for me. I love this place. I love our mission. And I love our people. But my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what is right for the FBI.”

During his tenure, Wray tried to keep the FBI out of politics even as it found itself entangled in a string of explosive investigations including two that led to separate indictments of Trump last year as well as inquiries into Biden and his son.

Trump rejoiced over Wray’s decision to leave the job.

Trump celebrates Wray’s leaving

Wray's resignation was "a great day for America", gloated the Republican who will assume presidency on January 20. "It will end the weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice.”

Wray was named to lead the FBI by Trump after firing his predecessor James Comey in 2017 following the FBI's investigations into alleged contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

But in recent years, Wray fell out of favour with the president-elect after the FBI assisted with a federal probe into Trump's handling of classified documents, a case that has since been dropped.