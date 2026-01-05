One person taken into custody after incident at JD Vance’s Ohio home

One person has been taken in custody in the wake of an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance on Monday morning (January 5). The incident took place at Vance’s East Walnut Hills house, located on William Howard Taft Drive.

Vance, family were not at home

According to a CNN report quoting a federal law enforcement source, the US Vice President’s family was not present at home at the time of the incident.

The report further stated that the authorities are of the opinion that the person did not enter Vance’s residence. Photos aired by local news outlets showed damage to the windows of the residence. However, it is yet to be clear what exactly happened.

“Authorities are investigating whether an individual was targeting Vance or his family,” the official told CNN.

Secret Service called police

According to local media reports, the US Secret Service called police at 12:15 am after spotting someone “running eastbound,” a Cincinnati police dispatcher said.

Also Read: JD Vance’s immigration remark sparks row, prompts calls to 'send Usha back to India'

The reports further stated that the dispatcher did not provide any further details. Police did not reveal who was at home at the time of the incident.

Roads were closed near the house for several days leading up to and following New Year's Day. Cincinnati officials said that the road closures were in force till Sunday afternoon, adding that the closures are usually put in place when the Vice President or his family are at the residence.

A US Secret Service spokesperson said that the person taken into custody was an adult male, yet to be identified, who was detained “for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with" Vance.

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said as quoted by CNN.

Vance not prresent at Mar-a-Lago

Vance was reportedly not present at Mar-a-Lago last week when US President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials gathered to observe the unfolding of a US operation in Venezuela, citing security considerations.

The reports further stated that officials familiar with the matter said that concerns were raised that Vance’s physical presence at the Florida resort could pose potential operational risks. Instead, the Vice President followed developments remotely through a secure video link and later travelled back to Cincinnati after the operation concluded.

Also Read: Indian-origin woman confronts V-P Vance over US immigrants

Vance’s office said he remained closely involved throughout the process. In a statement, officials described him as being “deeply integrated in the planning and execution” of the operation despite not being on site.

The statement further noted that heightened security concerns have prompted the administration to reduce the amount of time the President and Vice President spend together outside the White House. As a result, officials have sought to limit both the frequency and duration of such co-location during sensitive operations.