JD Vance’s immigration remark sparks row, prompts calls to 'send Usha back to India'

US Vice President JD Vance is under intense criticism after claiming that mass migration amounts to the “theft of the American Dream”, a remark widely condemned as both hypocritical and xenophobic.

Many critics have pointed out that Vance’s wife, Usha, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, with some even urging him to “send her back” to India.

JD Vance's remarks on mass immigration

Vance made the claim in a post on X, arguing that large-scale immigration deprives American workers of opportunities. He further alleged that studies countering his position were funded by “people getting rich off the old system”.

Author and political commentator Wajahat Ali responded sharply, writing, “That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India.”

The backlash to Vance’s immigration comments comes on the heels of another controversy, stemming from his remarks on racial and cultural preferences.

In a recent appearance on the New York Post’s podcast, Vance said it was “totally reasonable and acceptable” for Americans to prefer neighbours who share their race, language, or skin colour, a statement heavily criticised by civil rights groups.

Backlash over remarks on wife's faith

Vance, who often echoes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, also blamed the Biden administration for fostering what he characterised as an immigration system that has “promoted division”.

When asked whether a future Trump administration would deport all undocumented migrants, Vance replied, “We’re trying to remove as many as we possibly can.”

At a Turning Point USA event last month, Vance said he believed Usha would eventually share his Christian faith, noting that she attends church with him and adding that he “honestly do(es) wish” she might convert.

His comments were widely viewed as insensitive to Usha’s own religious identity. Vance later attempted to calm the controversy, clarifying that she “has no plans to convert” and that he respects her beliefs.

Crackdown on immigration applications

Vance’s remarks come at a time when the Trump administration has sharply escalated its immigration clampdown.

On December 3, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the immediate suspension of all immigration applications, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum claims, from 19 “high-risk” countries previously listed under past travel bans.

USCIS cited heightened security concerns following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member by an Afghan asylum seeker in Washington, DC.

The sweeping directive freezes asylum decisions affecting more than 2.2 million pending cases and requires re-interviews for refugees admitted under the previous administration, effectively halting pathways for thousands of families, workers, and students.