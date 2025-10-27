Jaishankar, Rubio discuss India-US ties on ASEAN sidelines as trade deal likely to get final seal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (October 27) held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio at Kuala Lumpur, amid efforts by the two sides to reset bilateral ties that have come under severe strain over punitive US tariffs on Indian goods

In the meeting between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues were discussed.

"Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar said in an X post.

Proposed trade deal

The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding.

Also read: Modi seeks early review of India-ASEAN free trade pact at summit

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

ASEAN summit

Malaysia is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

The 11-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential blocs in the region, with India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, being its dialogue partners.

Also read: Modi hails India’s ASEAN ties, declares 2026 as ‘ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation’

On Sunday, Jaishankar held separate talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

US-India ties under strain

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio is being held even as the relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe strain after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India including an additional 25 per cent levies for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

Also read: India caught in crossfire as US sanctions jolt Russian oil trade | Capital Beat

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". It is understood that Jaishankar and Rubio also broadly delved into the proposed trade pact between the two sides, said PTI.