Modi hails India’s ASEAN ties, declares 2026 as ‘ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 26) said the India-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is becoming a robust foundation for global stability and growth. He also declared 2026 as the 'ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation'.

Addressing the 22nd India-ASEAN annual summit virtually from New Delhi, the leader said the grouping forms a key pillar of New Delhi’s Act East Policy, which his administration announced as a development over the previous Look East Policy. The summit is taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India always backed ASEAN centrality: Modi

“India has always fully supported ‘ASEAN centrality’ and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” Modi remarked.

My remarks during the ASEAN-India Summit, which is being held in Malaysia. https://t.co/87TT0RKY8x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025

“Even in these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress. Our strong partnership is emerging as a powerful foundation for global stability and growth,” he added.

The prime minister said India has "stood firmly with its ASEAN friends" in every crisis, and the two-way cooperation in the spheres of maritime security and the blue economy is growing rapidly.

Also read: PM Modi not going for ASEAN summit to avoid meeting Trump: Congress

“In light of this, we are declaring 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation,” he announced.

“We are also vigorously advancing mutual cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy and cybersecurity. We will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties,” Modi said.

ASEAN, which comprises 11 Southeast Asian nations (Timor Leste joined on Sunday), is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

Also read: Myanmar experiencing first real freedom movement

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and a summit-level partnership in 2002.

The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.

The two-way relations between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years, with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

Also read: India caught in crossfire as US sanctions jolt Russian oil trade | Capital Beat

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will represent Modi at the 47th East Asia Summit on Monday (October 27).

(With agency inputs)