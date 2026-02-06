31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bomber attack in Islamabad during Friday prayers

As many as 31 people have been killed, and 169 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday (February 6) prayers in Pakistan's capital. The incident took place at the Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad.

'Suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan link'

According to a PTI report quoting police sources, the suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, police said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Rescue teams and police rushed to the site of the attack and began rescue operations.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the capital to deal with the situation, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

Emergency declared in Islamabad

Earlier in the day, Islamabad Capital Territory Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad said it was too early to determine the nature of the blast adding forensic teams are yet to ascertain whether it was a planted bomb or a suicide bomber attack, reported The Dawn.

The report further stated that the injured are being treated at Islamabad’s Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), and CDA Hospital, adding that the main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments of Pims have been activated.

After the blast, Islamabad Inspector General of Police declared a city-wide emergency, reported The Times of Islamabad.

Pak President, PM condemn blast

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the blast, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on X.

He expressed grief over the incident, saying, “Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity,” reported The Dawn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast, AFP reported.

Earlier attacks

The incident comes within three months after a suicide bomber attack outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area on November 11, last year.

(With agency inputs)