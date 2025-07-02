Iran enacts law suspending cooperation with IAEA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially signed the bill passed by the Parliament to suspend the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday (July 2).

The report further stated that Masoud Pezeshkian enforced the law in line with Article 123 of the Constitution, instructing the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Foreign Ministry to cease cooperation with the IAEA.

Constitutional Council clears bill

The Iranian Parliament passed the bill titled “Law on obligating the government to suspend cooperation with the I.A.E.A.,” last Wednesday with 221 votes in favour and one abstention out of 223 lawmakers present during the session. No lawmaker voted against the bill.

Iran’s Constitutional Council, responsible for evaluating and vetting legislation to ensure that they are compatible with Islamic law and the Constitution, also approved the law without raising any objections.

Iran-US talks in limbo

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed scepticism about the resumption of diplomatic talks with the US after the air strikes on three fortified Iranian nuclear facilities ordered by the Trump administration. His comments come days after US President Donald Trump said that diplomatic talks with Iran could resume as early as this week.

During an interview with CBS News, Araghichi said that he was doubtful whether the negotiations with the US could resume so quickly. "I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," he added.

Assurance on no further US attacks

He also said that for Iran to resume negotiations with the US, it has to be ensured first that the US would not resort to another military attack on Iran during the talks.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that… In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations,” he was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Although the Iranian Foreign Minister said that “I think with all these considerations, we still need more time,” but he was optimistic stating "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."