Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday (June 30) said that, as per a newly ratified law by Parliament, it was suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to a report by the state-run IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a media briefing that the IAEA cannot expect Iran to continue its cooperation with the atomic energy watchdog when its peaceful nuclear facilities had been attacked recently.

‘Ratified by Parliament’

“Further in his presser, the spokesperson said that the newly ratified law by Parliament, which calls for suspending cooperation with the I.A.E.A. following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, is binding for the Iranian administration,” reported IRNA.

The report further stated that, referring to I.A.E.A.’s chief Rafael Grossi’s statement that Iran should continue to cooperate with the organisation, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “how it can be expected that Iran provides security for I.A.E.A. inspectors while the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked just a few days ago.”

‘IAEA must perform neutrally’

Baqaei also said that the IAEA has “clear technical responsibilities” and must fulfil them without being politically influenced. He also said that Iran expects the IAEA and the Director General to comply with their obligations without being influenced by the “political manoeuvring.”

He also said that the “issues concerning the agency’s performance must not distract the world from the illegal action of the United States and the Israeli regime in attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities,” reported the IRNA.

‘Declare US, Israel as aggressor’

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also demanded that the United Nations officially declare the US and Israel as “the aggressor” following the attacks on the Iranian nuclear facilities. He argued that the actions of both countries were an “act of aggression” as per international law and the United Nations Charter.

Our main demand from international bodies, especially the United Nations, is that the aggressor be officially recognised. The United Nations Security Council must confirm this and take the necessary measures to hold the Zionist regime and the United States accountable,” IRNA quoted Baqaei as saying.

What Trump said

The comments come hours after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that his administration was not holding any talks with Iran as the US airstrikes had “totally obliterated” three fortified Iranian nuclear facilities. The US President also refuted media reports claiming that his administration was considering allowing Iran access to a fund of $30 billion to improve its civil nuclear programme in a bid to bring Tehran back to the negotiation table.