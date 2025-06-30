Iran’s top cleric Ayatollah Makarem issues fatwa against Trump, Netanyahu

Iran’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi has issued a “fatwa” against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling them “enemies of God”.

The cleric called on Muslims all over the world to unite and bring down the American and Israeli leaders for threatening the Islamic leadership in Iran.

The fatwa

“Any person or regime that threatens the Leader is considered a warlord or a mohareb,” the ayatollah said while issuing the fatwa (religious decree), according to Mehr News Agency.

A “mohareb” is someone who wages war against God. Under Islamic law in Iran, those identified as mohareb can face limb amputation, crucifixion, exile, or execution.

Also Read: Trump tells Iran's supreme leader: 'You got beat to hell'

Makarem’s fatwa also said that “any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden, and that it is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes”.

“If a Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty suffers hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded as a fighter in the way of God, God willing,” continued the fatwa.

Past fatwas

According to Islamic law, a fatwa is an edict given by a Marja – a jurist and religious scholar, and a title given to the highest level of “Twelver Shia” religious cleric.

All Muslims, including Islamic and individuals, are expected to ensure that it is enforced.

Also Read: B-2 strikes & broken deals: The US-Iran story you need to know

There have been several fatwas issued against people in the past, with one of the most prominent ones being the fatwa issued against the author Salman Rushdie in 1989 after his novel The Satanic Verses was published. The fatwa against Rushdie called for his murder, and forced him to go into hiding.

There have been several assassination attempts against Rushdie, the latest being the stabbing in 2023 in New York after which he lost the use of an eye.

12-day war

The present fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu has been issued by Ayatollah Makarem after the 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran that resulted in extensive damage to its nuclear facilities and the killing of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Also Read: Israel-Iran ceasefire holds, but future of Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains uncertain

The US also used bunker-bombs against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missile attacks against Israel and the bombing of a US military base in Qatar.