Iran violence: Indian nationals return by commercial flights

Two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran arrived in New Delhi late on Friday evening (January 16). The flights were regular commercial services and not part of any evacuation operation. According to the latest reports, India is likely to proceed with evacuation efforts only if regular flights become inoperational.

Around 9,000 Indians are in Iran. While some Indians said they did not personally witness any unrest during their stay, others reported that protesters blocked roads, stopped vehicles, and caused harassment. With internet services and international calling facilities disrupted, many residents were unable to contact the Indian Embassy or their families back home.

Another returnee, who had travelled to Iran for work, said the situation had since improved, with network connectivity being the only difficulty he faced during his short stay.

“People were anxious earlier, but the situation in Tehran has now normalised. There were incidents of fire and the protests were dangerous, but the number of protesters was smaller compared to those supporting the regime,” an Indian national, who is back in India, told NDTV.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the evacuation plan is underway to bring back Indians, as the protests in Iran intensify. The government had also cautioned Indians against travelling to Iran for non-essential purposes.

In an advisory issued by Embassy of India in Tehran, the government urged all Indian nationals residing in Iran currently, to leave the country with available means of transport. It also reiterated the citizens to avoid any protest and stay in touch with the Embassy for any assistance.

Indians return

Indians residing in Iran chose to return by commercial flights, following the Embassy’s advisory. Amid the escalating tensions, some flights from India were impacted on January 15 due to brief closure of Iranian airspace.

Upon returning, the citizens thanked the government for its assistance during the crisis. India's Embassy in Tehran issued advisories and remained in touch with Indian pilgrims, tourists, students, and businessmen regarding evacuation from Iran.