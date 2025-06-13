Trump urges Iran to accept nuclear deal with US, warns Israel's attacks 'will only get worse'

US President Donald Trump claimed that he had prior information about the Israeli strikes against Iran on Friday (June 13) that killed top military officials and nuclear scientists, and again urged Iran to reach a deal with Washington on its nuclear programme, warning that Israel's attacks “will only get worse”.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are going to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Trump told Fox News in an interview.

The US was not involved in the strikes, but it had informed at least one important Middle Eastern ally that the attack was going to happen, according to the report.

‘Iran must make a deal’

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that “there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already-planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end.”

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire,” Trump continued in his post on Truth Social.

Also Read: Israel attacks Iran: India voices concern, urges diplomatic resolution

The US president also warned Iran that his country makes the most lethal weapons in the world, and that Israel “has a lot of them and they also know how to use them”.

‘It will only get worse’

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’, but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” wrote Trump in his post.

Also Read: Why Israeli strike on Iran may not lead to wider conflict

“Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)