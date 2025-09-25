Indian-origin man kills sex offender in US after ‘years of wanting to’

An Indian-origin man has allegedly stabbed and slit the throat of a 71-year-old sex offender, claiming that he decided to murder the victim as he wanted to kill a sex offender for years because “they hurt children”. The accused also said that he found the victim’s name on a public sex offender registry. The incident took place in Fremont, California.

The accused has been identified in court documents by the Fremont Police as Varun Suresh, 29, while the victim has been identified as David Brimmer, reported The Independent. According to the court documents released on Monday (September 21), the incident took place on September 18.

‘All sex offenders deserve to die’

Suresh told the police that all sex offenders “deserve to die” and explained the reason behind his actions. "It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates," said Suresh as reported by The Independent.

The report further states that Brimmer is listed on California's Megan's Law website as a sex offender and served a nine-year prison sentence for committing lewd acts with a child in 1995.

Police said that during interrogation, Suresh told them that he did not know Brimme, adding that when they examined his phone, they found screenshots of several profiles on the Megan's Law website. The site provides names, addresses, physical descriptions, photos, and convictions of those on the registry.

Disguised as public accountant

The investigators revealed that the screenshot of Brimmer's profile was taken 45 minutes before the first 911 call was made to report the stabbing incident. Police said that Suresh impersonated a "CPA (certified public accountant) going door-to-door looking for new clients" as a way to get Brimmer to open the door and was carrying a bag, notebook and coffee to “appear authentic.”

Suresh knocked on Brimmer’s door and spoke to him in a “non-threatening” way, and even shook his hand after confirming his identity and said, “I knew I had the right guy.”

Suresh then dropped his bag on the floor and chased Brimmer as he tried to escape from the house. After chasing him through two blocks, Suresh finally got hold of him in the kitchen of one of his neighbours and stabbed him in the neck.

Slit the victim’s throat

As he saw Brimmer trying to call away, Suresh slit his throat. Suresh later told police, "I just wanted to make sure it was done," adding that he never had any plans of escaping after the murder and would have called police himself.

"I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," said Suresh, as quoted by The Independent. The report further stated that he told police that he was “not sorry” and "didn't feel sad at all.” He even said that murdering Brimmer was "honestly really fun."