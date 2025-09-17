Nepal ministers assess burnt parliament building

Kathmandu, Sep 17 (PTI) Three Nepal ministers on Wednesday inspected the Parliament building that was set on fire by the Gen Z protesters and also ordered repair works for government buildings partially damaged during the violent protests last week.

The interim government also formed a taskforce to assess the damage incurred by the structures under its jurisdiction.

At least 72 people, including 3 policemen, died during the violent protests on September 8 and 9 leading to the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, protestors set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes.

Sushila Karki, who leads the interim government took oath on September 12 and the three ministers took oath on Monday.

On Wednesday, newly-appointed Energy minister Kulman Ghising, Home minister Om Prakash Aryal and Finance minister Rameshwor Khanal inspected the federal parliament building at Nayabaneshwor to assess the damage.

At the site, the ministers held discussions with the staff and officials concerned regarding plans for reconstruction.

Ghising, on the occasion, directed the government officials concerned to carry out cleaning of the building and surrounding areas as soon as possible.

The government will soon start works relating to preparing engineering design of the building and construction in the same model, Ghising said.

The building was constructed with Chinese assistance.

Ghising also informed that the official work relating to the federal Parliament will be carried out from the newly constructed Parliament building at Singhdurbar Secretariat for the time being.

Meanwhile, Ghising directed for painting the exteriors of buildings that experienced only minor fires “to convey the message that we have risen from destruction,” to promptly remove vehicles damaged by fire in the ministry and office premises, and to immediately assess the extent of the damage.

He clarified that the reconstruction will begin after seeking support from the government and Nepalis at home and abroad through the 'Let us build our structures ourselves' campaign.

The Ministry of Urban Development has stated that it has formed a taskforce to assess the damage incurred in the structures under its jurisdiction and has already begun work.

Referring to the dozens of government offices that were burnt and hundreds of vehicles set on fire during the violent agitation by Gen Z protesters on September 8 and 9, Ghising said: “We shouldn't leave the office premises looking shabby, let's do our work in the interior but not let the exterior become unsightly. Let's make it nice as soon as possible.” “Damaged vehicles scattered around the Singha Durbar secretariat premises make it look unattractive, we should remove and manage them promptly to convey a positive message,” the minister said.

Police have also started collecting details of vehicles burnt during the agitation in Kathmandu. At least 121 four-wheelers and 158 two-wheelers were set on fire during the violent protests on September 8 and 9. PTI

