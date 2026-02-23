Indefinite curfew imposed in Birgunj, Nepal, after clash ahead of elections

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in four areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City in Nepal's Parsa district from Monday (February 23) following a clash between two groups of youth. According to the district administration, the curfew has been imposed under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028.

As per the order, residents are prohibited from moving around, gathering, rallying, demonstrating, holding meetings, or sieging within the designated areas, which include Bypass Road in the east, Sirsia River in the west, Gandak Chowk in the north, and Shankaracharya Gate in the south.

"In view of the latest security situation, a curfew order has been issued from 9:45 am today, February 23, 2026, until further orders, in accordance with Section 6 (a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, prohibiting anyone from moving around, gathering, rallying, demonstrating, meeting, or sieging within the following four forts within the Birgunj Metropolitan City area of Parsa district," stated the order as quoted by ANI.

Essential services exempted

The report further stated that the essential movements, including ambulances, fire engines, hearses, vehicles carrying health workers, media personnel, candidates for pre-scheduled university exams, employees at exam centres, tourist vehicles, vehicles of human rights and diplomatic missions, and air passengers travelling with valid tickets, are exempted from the restrictions.

Also Read: 18 killed, 26 injured after bus plunges into Trishuli river in Nepal

According to the District Administration Office, Parsa, the curfew was enforced from 9:45 am on Monday until further notice, reported the Kathmandu Post. The report further stated that the clash between the two groups of youth took place on Sunday evening.

The report further stated that according to the Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal, the area from Bypass Road in the east to the Sirsiya river in the west, Gandak Chowk in the north, and Shankaracharya Gate in the south come under the purview of curfew.

Heavy security ahead of polls

Security forces have been stationed in the affected areas to implement the curfew and ensure that vehicles granted exemptions can move without obstruction, local administration officials said.

Also Read: Violent protests in Nepal over TikTok post, curfew extended

At the same time, reinforcements have been sent to districts beyond the Kathmandu Valley, with a particular focus on the southern plains, as authorities step up arrangements at nearly 11,000 polling centres ahead of the nationwide vote.

More than 3 lakh security personnel, drawn from the police, the army and election security units, have been mobilised to oversee a peaceful polling process on March 5. At the Nepal Police Academy in Kathmandu, upwards of 3,000 officers boarded buses and departed for their respective postings, beginning their deployment for election duty.