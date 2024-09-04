Chennai: Four friends die after speeding car smashes into barricade, hits stationary truck

Four young men were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on Wednesday (September 4) on the busy East Coast Road, police said.

The vehicle, allegedly driven at high speed, first smashed into a barricade, lost control, and subsequently hit the rear of the lorry, and all the four occupants died.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Semmancherry Kuppam on the ECR.

Mohammed Ashik, following his return to Chennai from Malaysia on September 3, along with his three friends was driving towards the city on the Puducherry-Chennai highway. The other three deceased have been identified as Adil Mohammed, Aslaf Ahmed, and Sultan.

The truck was parked on the roadside following a breakdown and it belonged to a transport firm at Mylapore in the city. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

(With agency inputs)