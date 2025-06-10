Delhi: Father, his two 10-yr-olds die after jumping from 9th floor of burning building

A father and his two 10-year-old children, died after they jumped from the 9th floor of their apartment which had caught fire, in Delhi's Dwarka area.

According to news reports, the fire broke out on the eighth and ninth floor of a residential building, Shapath society in Dwarka sector-13. The horrific incident was reported at 9.58 am this morning (June 10).

In a bid to escape the raging flames, in a state of panic, the two children - a boy and a girl, both aged 10 years - jumped from the balcony. Their father, Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, too also jumped from the balcony and all three of them were declared dead at IGI Hospital.

However, Yadav's wife and elder son survived the fire and have been sent to IGI Hospital for medical assistance. Visuals from the building in Sector 13 area showed flames and thick smoke billowing out.

Fire services deployed

The Delhi fire service rushed to the spot and deployed five fire tenders. As the magnitude of the fire became evident, additional fire engines were deployed to aid in the firefighting efforts.

They also used a sky lift to rescue some of the residents.

All the residents of the Shapath society have been evacuated. To avoid any further incident, electricity and gas connections have been switched off in the building.