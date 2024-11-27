Hindu monk arrest in Bangladesh: Congress voices concern over security of minorities

Even as a war of words has broken out between India and Bangladesh after the ministry of external affairs (MEA) termed the incidents targeting minority communities in Bangladesh as "unfortunate", the Congress on Wednesday (November 27) too expressed deep concern over the "atmosphere of insecurity" being faced by religious minorities in the neighbouring country and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In a statement, Pawan Khera, the chairman of the party's Media and Publicity Department said, "The Indian National Congress expects the government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and ensure security of life and property of minorities in the country".

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISCKON monk is the latest example," he said.

Das denied bail

A lawyer was killed on Tuesday during clashes between security personnel and followers of Das, who was denied bail and sent to jail by a court in the port city of Chattogram in Bangladesh in a sedition case.

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka a day earlier.

India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to the Hindu leader, and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Bangladesh reacted sharply to the MEA statement, saying it was unfounded and stood contrary to the spirit of friendship between the two countries.

In its statement, Dhaka said it does not interfere with the country's judiciary, which is fully independent.

